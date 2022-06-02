Chef Mohamed keeps his customers happy at Tilos Restaurant in NDG

Mike Cohen FYi
Where Chef Mohamed goes, customers follow. It has been 32 years now since he began carving his niche as one of the city’s finest cooks, including a decade at the celebrated Milos Restaurant. For the past five years he has kept palates happy as the owner of Tilos on Somerled Avenue in NDG.
The restaurant can seat 50 people, with 20 more accommodated on a seasonal terrasse. Chef Mohamed can be found in the kitchen seven nights a week. “I never take a day off,” he says. “I love my restaurant and my customers. I feel blessed to have so many regulars who keep coming back.”
Tilos has a wide-ranging menu. A colleague from work and I happily sampled the cuisine. I started with a piping hot sampling of their soup of the day, lentil, and an order of perfectly grilled jumbo shrimps with potatoes. My colleague had the salmon filet, with French fries.
Since Tilos also nicely packages meals for take out, we ordered some additional dishes to enjoy at the office. The pasta Alfredo came with warm bread, a few pieces I chose to have right away, and two nice sized lambchops with side order of rice. Even the following day they heated up nicely and cut like butter.
For appetizers, Tilos, a bring-your-own-wine establishment, can start you off with shrimp cocktail, shrimp with feta, garlic shrimp, fried calamari, grilled octopus or red or white mussels. They also offer Mediterranean and Greek salads.
All of the main dishes are served with soup or salad, potatoes or rice and seasonal vegetables as well as tea or coffee. Besides the pasta Alfredo, there is Romanoff, veggie, aglio olio, shrimp with tomato sauce and chicken.
Noted for their fresh seafood you can choose from Mediterranean sea bass, swordfish, tilapia filet, halibut, pepper crusted tuna, and lobster. In the chicken family there is Mediterranean, Greek, breast, masala, lemon, and brochette, while in the meat department, there is rib steak, rack of lamb, filet mignon, and veal chops. For sides you can also enjoy sauteed mushrooms.
Restaurant Tilos is located at 6587 Somerled Avenue. Opening hours are 5 to 10 p.m. seven days a week. There is no home delivery. For reservations call 514-485-2485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.