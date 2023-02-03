CES 2023: Your average day is about to get a whole lot smarter

brandon goldberg
FYi
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 that in early showcased the latest and greatest in technology, with over 3,200 exhibitors and 115,000 attendees from around the world in attendance.
The major themes at this year’s show were metaverse including endless augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), smart home technology, smart vehicles, new generation of innovative TVs, and haptic feedback systems, which incorporate tactile sensors that measure forces exerted by the user on the interface used to create virtual objects in a computer simulation, to control virtual objects, and to enhance remote control of machines and devices. Think telerobotics.
Virtual everythingOne of the most exciting developments on display at the show was the advancements in AR and VR technology. On of the trends companies such as Vuzix, Lumus and TCL showed off were new slim-fitting AR sunglasses to be used for everyday tasks such as navigation, communication and gaming. These new portability focused products hope to take AR mainstream with an accessible form factor that will be more appealing than current goggle technologies.
Other products, such as OWO’s VR haptic suit, use haptic feedback technology to add a new level of immersion to VR, making the experience even more realistic. Additionally, mixed reality (MR) was a new buzzword for products hoping to be able seamlessly transition between fully artificial and augmented realities with practically no user input.
Smart homeSmart home technology had a strong presence at the show, with companies showcasing new ways to control and automate everything in the home. From smart thermostats and lighting to robotic vacuums and even smart kitchen appliances, the home of the future is looking more connected than ever. One particularly impressive piece of kitchen tech was the Julia by CookingPal, which is a smart multicooker that can cook, chop, mix and blend, knead, weigh, boil and steam, grind, grate, whisk and emulsify — all following precise instructions and recipes from the integrated smartphone app.
The smart bathroom also got a lot of attention with Withings and Vivoo coming to the show with sensors that attach to your toilet bowl to analyze your urine. These sensors can keep tabs on nutrient levels, hormones and track menstrual cycles.
What was likely the most significant smart home announcement was that after years of buildup and a handful of delays during the pandemic, the smart home tech everyone was talking about was Matter, an open-source, universal smart home protocol backed by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung and countless others is finally live. The pitch is promising: a single, Wi-Fi-based standard that bundles together compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and SmartThings, among others. This will give smart home users a much easier time of mixing and matching smart home tech from their favourite companies without the current compatibility struggle that exits.
Smart TVLeading the way in this category was LG, who debuted their new 136-inch micro-LED TV, priced at a staggering $250,000. They also showcased their new M3 97-inch 4K OLED wireless TV, retailing for a more affordable $24,999.99. The wireless TV allows for connected devices, such as cable boxes and game consoles, to use a separate receiver that can be hidden away from sight to help hide the tangled mess of wires needed for a home theater setup.
Additionally, LG also introduced a new computer monitor that can switch between a flat and curved display with the press of a button giving users the best of both worlds. Samsung showed off their new S95C QD-OLED TV, which claims to bring the perfect black advantage of an OLED TV with the vibrance and brightness of a quantum dot TV.
Smart transportThe automotive industry was also well represented at the show, with companies showcasing the latest in smart vehicle technology. From self-driving cars to advanced safety features, the cars of the future are set to revolutionize the way we travel. The biggest competition seems to be on who will own the in experience. Even regular tech companies like Sony throwing their hat in the automotive space, showing their new car operating system — to be implemented in partnership with Honda — on the new Afeela concept car. Canadian company GlüxKind developed a power-assisted stroller to help parents push their kids around with ease and can even autonomously follow you when the child isn’t onboard.
Smart sleepAnother growing segment is sleep tech, as consumers become more concerned with monitoring and adjusting the quality of their sleep. These ranged from noise-cancelling products such as Quiet On, which have the world’s smallest active noise cancelling earplugs. These earbuds are designed to be worn to bed without being felt and allow the user to cancel their partners snoring.
Another cure for snoring shown was the Motion Pillow, which monitors the sounds while you sleep and if snoring is detected will inflate airbags within the pillow to move your head into a position where you can breathe more easily, stopping the snoring.
In conclusion, CES 2023 was a showcase of the latest and greatest in technology, showing consumers what they can expect to see on store shelves both in the next year and far future. CES demonstrated the trend of smart connected devices are only going to become more common in every part of our daily lives so it’s nice that a focus this year was on simplification and accessibility so that our smart future is a hassle and wire free one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.