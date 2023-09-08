mike coHEN
FYi
Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) hosted its 49th Annual Pro-Am For Kids Golf Tournament on July 6 at Elm Ridge Country Club. It was a huge success, raising over $250,000 in support of at-risk youth through CHW Hadassim Youth Village and Myra’s Kids Foundation Summer Camp. It was a scorcher, topping the mercury at 40 degrees Celsius. In partnership with the PGA du Québec, 180 amateurs and 50 professional golfers played out a shotgun tournament and competed for fun prizes, while a full team of volunteers kept everyone hydrated and fed. The winning pros were Marc-Olivier Plasse, Vallée du Richelieu, and Dom Lalonde. The co-chairs were Joseph Balinsky, Gary Hutman, and Danny Kaufer.
Meanwhile, earlier in the summer, they held an afternoon tea in honour of Alanna Elias, CHW Senior Director of Development and Campaigns, who was recognized for her 30 years of commitment and dedication. The special guest was Lili Ben Ami, founder and CEO of Michal Sela Forum (MSF) in Israel, which promotes and develops innovative life-saving tools to eradicate domestic violence. Lili shared her personal journey and the work being done by MSF. Greetings were brought by Consul General of Israel, Paul Herschson, who subsequently awarded Alanna with a “Friend of Israel” award.
As well, the organization hosted a Girls’ Night Out at Escondite in support of the Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design. The CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design in Haifa, Israel is a world class, cutting edge college that awards academic degrees in a wide variety of creative fields, including graphic design, architecture, and fashion. It was a special evening to learn more about how CHW makes a difference in the lives of at-risk women, children, and their families in Israel and Canada. The sold-out crowd enjoyed a dinner and short presentations by Ari Schachter, CHW Director and granddaughter of Neri Bloomfield and Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO. The committee included Naomi Berkovic, Naomi Fayer, Orly Shapira Fayer, Valerie Grove, Stephanie King, Neilly Kornitzer, Kim Marx, Lindsey Mendell, Ari Schachter, Shari Segal, Jill Shein, and Sharifa van Gelderen.
ST. ANDREW’S GOLF: Every year the St. Andrew’s Society of Montreal hosts a golf tournament. On July 30, participants grabbed their kilts and tartan trews for nine holes at Golf Dorval, followed by a buffet meal in the clubhouse. Prizes were awarded for the best tartan outfit, and most memorable shots! Founded in 1835, the St. Andrew’s Society of Montreal is a charitable society dedicated to the assistance of Montreal’s Scottish community, to education, and to the preservation of Scottish arts and culture.
B’NAI BRITH GOLF: The third annual Chip Away at Hate Classic Golf Tournament took place on August 21 at the Beaconsfield Golf Club. This event provides vital funds to support B’nai Brith Canada’s League for Human rights team in Quebec. Thanks to the Bissell Family Foundation, the Baazov Family, and a number of corporate sponsors and donors, it plays an important role in helping to fight antisemitism, racism and bigotry by offering needed assistance as well as valuable resources and information to the victims. The Chip Away at Hate Classic is B’nai Brith’s major fundraising event this year in Quebec. Special guests this year included Consul General of Israel Paul Hirschorn, Canadiens great Peter Mahovlich, former NBA player and current Montreal Alliance General Manager Joel ”Doc” Anthony, and SAQ Single Malt specialist Benoit Clement. In addition to a round of golf, the day was complete with both food and drinks of all kinds on the course and ended with a cocktail dînatoire. There were also raffle prizes and many silent auction packages to bid on.
FOUNDATION FOR GENOCIDE EDUCATION: Bridging Communities: from Coexistence to Harmony, was the theme for the Foundation for Genocide Education’s gala fundraiser earlier this past summer. The founder of the Arab world’s only permanent exhibition dedicated to Jewish history and the Holocaust was the featured guest. Held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Decarie Blvd., the evening included an interview with Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori, founder of the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The former member of the UAE’s legislative assembly was welcomed by the founder of the Foundation, Heidi Berger, who is the child of Holocaust survivors. The Foundation’s mission is to work to ensure that the Holocaust and other genocides is taught in Quebec and across Canada. The evening was part of the Foundation for Genocide Education’s focus on building bridges of understanding and compassion between cultures through education. The theme fits into work done by Al Mansoori at his museum.
ALZHEIMER GROUP: The Alzheimer Group recently held its annual Morty Gross Golf Tournament at Elm Ridge. Over 100 golfers came out to play and support AGI, raising more than $170,000! Their generosity will benefit those living with or affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in the Montreal community. Alzheimer Groupe (AGI) is a charitable organization that offers programs and services to families impacted by dementia. AGI also focuses on best practices in dementia care while sensitizing the community through education and awareness. AGI will hold an open house on Sept. 21.
STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT: The party event took place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Complexe Pointe Claire, featuring some outstanding musical talent and an endless array of gourmet food. The 19th annual Strangers in The Night Gala, voted as The Suburban’s Best of Montreal 2022 event winner, benefited three charities: the West Island Women’s Shelter, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, and The West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA). More than 5,000 people partied under a 65,000 square-foot tent, transforming a regular parking lot into a virtual hall under the stars. Headline performers were Gloria Gaynor, Kool & The Gang, Technotronic, Crystal Waters, Freddie James, DJ Majess, Old Soul, Tektronic, Ford Miller, and young Jordyn Sugar, who made one very good impression. The West Islander is indeed a voice to watch out for.
Presented by Nadia Saputo Events, the Strangers in the Night Foundation (SITN) is headed by actor Larry Day. The goal this year was to raise enough to allocate $125,000 to $150,000 to each charity so they can all continue the great work that they do in the communities they serve.
MADA VOLUNTEER EVENING: MADA, a non-profit volunteer-based organization that works to lessen hunger and poverty in Montreal, held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Evening recently at the Hilton Garden Inn Montreal Midtown. Community leaders Debbie Cons, Miriam Ifrah, and Dean Mendel were honoured with MADA’s first-ever Chesed Awards. Today, MADA’s 4,000 volunteers serve more than 7,000 Montrealers in need. Here are a few key numbers (distributed in 2022): 580,000 ready-made meals; 60,000 baskets (including diapers, soap, toilet paper, etc);18,000 items of clothing; and 300 pieces of furniture. However large these numbers may seem, support is inadequate because of the ever-growing financial, social, and emotional struggles faced in our community.
“We need to do more. It’s that simple,” says Rabbi Chaim Cohen, Executive Director, MADA. “One of MADA’s greatest strengths is our network of volunteers. We need to inspire others to join and participate in the spirit of kindness — or ‘chesed’ — the Hebrew word for kindness and love between people. To promote engagement, we will create a ‘kindness IQ’ — a number that may be measured and then increased by individuals and organizations through tangible acts of kindness.”
GEORDIE THEATRE DAY: Geordie Theatre presented an outdoor Family Fair on Aug. 26 at Square Sir-George-Etienne-Cartier in Montreal’s Saint-Henri neighbourhood. This free one-day event for the whole family welcomed visitors to discover, explore and enjoy live entertainment, food, and educational workshops for all ages. The Fair featured workshops, arts and crafts, science activities, book readings, live entertainment (including a Geordie play!), local exhibitors, a bouncy castle, games, food, face painting, and a whole lot more.
SPREAD LOVE TOURNAMENT: The second annual Spread Love Charity Golf Tournament to Combat Cystic Fibrosis took place Aug. 13 at Club De Golf Glendale in Mirabel. This year funds were raised to support those affected by cystic fibrosis and the CF clinic at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, where three-year-old Brooklyn — the daughter of one of the co-founders — is cared for. Info: spreadlovegolf@gmail.com
RUDY’S GOLF: Rudy Erfle hosted his first golf tournament at Royal Montreal Golf Club to raise money for research into Parkinson’s disease. All profits were donated to a research project at the Montreal Neurological institute. Rudy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 15 years ago, and since then has been active fundraising specifically towards research into this disease. Over the past few years, he has hosted Rudy’s Run for Parkinson’s and has raised to date, a total of over $250,000.
Have an item for FYI In the Community? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
