There is a new man at the helm of Camp B’nai Brith of Ottawa (CBBO), and Montrealer Dov “Bear” Shapiro is excited to get started.
Shapiro has over 35 years of experience at five different camps as a CIT (counsellor in training), tripping staff, waterski director, evening program coordinator and as the former owner/director of Camp Chateaugay in New York State. “I know from first-hand experience that bringing in someone new as the director can be difficult for campers, parents and staff,” he says. “I totally get it. Change is hard, but it can also be a great opportunity for new ideas, innovative programs, and dare I say it…can make camp even better, and more memorable.”
Since 1935, CBBO’s mission has been to provide children aged seven to sixteen with the opportunity to experience the outdoors, learn new skills and develop life-long friendships while enhancing Jewish values, traditions, affiliation and community. The camp population is evenly split between Ontario and Quebec residents.
“My first sleepaway camp experience was at Pine Valley Camp (PVC) in 1980, and it was absolutely incredible,” Shapiro recalls. “In four weeks, camp completely changed my life. I fell in love with the camp spirit, the traditions, waterskiing, and formed many new life-long friendships. When I got home from my first season at PVC, my mom asked me, ‘Hey Bear, how was camp?’ and my response was, ‘Awesome. I’m going to be a camp director one day.’ And that’s how this journey and my passion for camp began. This has always been my dream.”
Camp B’nai Brith of Ottawa is located on beautifully forested land along the scenic shores of the Ottawa River in Quyon, Quebec, just 50 kilometres from Ottawa and a relaxing two-hour drive from Montreal. The facilities provide campers with everything they are looking for, from state-of-the-art athletic facilities and a fully-equipped waterfront, to facilities to meet each child’s arts interests, such as music, dance, drama as well as arts and crafts.
CBBO Board Chair Adam Tanner — who began his association with CBBO as a camper at the age of seven back in 1979 and maintained his association as a parent — says he and his team jumped at the opportunity to hire someone with Shapiro’s wealth of experience. “From the moment we shook hands, Bear has hit the ground running,” he says. “While this was a big step for us to bring in somebody brand new, to find someone with over three decades of experience like him is rare. What really allowed us to go outside of our comfort zone is the fact our supporting team remains in place, and I can see that Bear has already connected nicely with them.”
Shapiro is backed up by Associate Director Jill Doctor, Assistant Director of Operations & Alumni Development Marnie Gontovnick and Assistant Director of Senior Camper Care Justin Shulman.
“After I sold Camp Chateaugay, I did some consulting,” says Shapiro. “Last season I did some work for Camp B’nai Brith Montreal and even though I was only there for about 70 per cent of the calendar, I saw how much I missed the camp experience. When I heard about this CBBO opening I jumped at it. First and foremost, I intend to make sure the values of this camp are upheld. I want to grow registration, bring in new programs, focus on staff development and do a lot of community outreach. I could not be happier.”
The 2023 camp season begins on July 2 and concludes August 18. There are a variety of options, from a one-week experience to the entire summer.
