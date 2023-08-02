joel goldenberg
FYi
Côte St. Luc resident Hannah Sheffren puts her all into everything she does, whether it’s acting up a storm in numerous Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society productions or giving a lively and enjoyable interview.
That drive is especially evident in a delightful Montreal island attraction that is well known to some, and should be known to all. The exterior of her home — the front and the side —at 5609 Parkhaven, between Guelph and Wavell Roads, is chock full of gnomes, frogs, dolls, a peacock, many other animals, characters like Winnie the Pooh and countless others, made from a variety of materials, collected over a 10-year-period from numerous stores and painted by Sheffren herself. She has been setting up the entire display for the last several years, beginning each May.
“I’m a bit of a collector of everything,” she told The Suburban. “I started putting things out and it grew and grew. I made a whole little fantasy world, and you can’t imagine how it’s enjoyed by the community. They come by. The grandmas come with their kids, and they call it ‘the park on the corner.’ Isn’t that hysterical?! It’s a mammoth job.”
The display is never the same each year.
“I add, I subtract and I buy. It’s a labour of love. A lot of these are porcelain, clay and metal. I have the time of my life!”
The figures are also positioned thematically, with the “ladies group” in front, more “little girls and children” close by, all engaging in “different activities” such as playing guitar, playing cards and tennis, and even arm wrestling and engaging in a romantic interlude. There are also flamingos, a “biker gang,” a lady bug, a turtle, and a section containing cats, and many others.
“There’s stuff everywhere, even in the trees,” the resident says. “You can come here five days in a row and you will not see everything. There’s a whole world here.”
Sheffren says the garden is a big source of pride for herself and her husband.
“I love the fact that I’ve met so many more people in the community. They come by, take pictures and say ‘thank you for doing all that, because we love it.’ I’m very happy. It’s worth the work!”
