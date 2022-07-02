Broadcast veteran Jim Connell is excited to be back on Montreal radio

Jim Connell has spent a lifetime in broadcasting. Now, after an absence of several years, during which he did voice work and recovered from heart surgery, he is back as the morning show host on the new CFQR 600 AM Radio.
It has been a long wait for radio listeners. CFQR began airing an automated music playlist five years ago. Connell, who was part of TTP Media’s original CRTC (Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission) application team, is on the air from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays.
“Yes, I started to work with TTP in 2011 when I was invited to accompany them for CRTC hearings,” Connell recalls. “I always assumed I’d play a role when they came on the air. Here we are 11 years later and the phone did ring from them again.”
Thus far, Connell handles news, weather, traffic, and introduces hit songs from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. “Listeners like our music,” he says. “In fact, many have been tuning in since the automated playlist began.”
Connell grew up in London, Ontario. In 1981 he came to Montreal, joined ACTRA and found his first job in commercial radio at CKGM, where he fulfilled a number of roles, including morning news and music director. During this time, he had engaged in some exploratory talks with a radio station in Chicago. When CKGM officials got wind of this, they let him go.
The next stop was CJAD, where Connell hosted weekend mornings and filled in during the week. After two years he did take an offer in the USA before returning to CJAD hosting overnights. When the CKO all-news radio network came calling, Connell jumped at the opportunity. He ended up working mainly out of Toronto, commuting there weekdays. When CKO folded he bounced back, landing at CFQR FM (now The Beat 92.5 FM) then to CFCF 600 Radio. The call letters soon changed to CIQC 600 and Connell was named program director. They became Country 600 and Connell also hosted the morning show.
“I was not a country music fan at that time,” he said. “But I sure did become one.”
Another big change occurred when CIQC 600 switched to 940 AM and 940 News was born. Connell was tapped as managing editor.
“It was great fun,” he said, “but technically a big challenge.”
Soon after 940 News and CFQR FM was sold to Corus Entertainment, the former was shut down for good. Connell’s next stop was Global TV as control room director for the morning show. He left that post in 2015. While he kept busy doing voice overs and narration, when he had to get heart valve repair surgery, he took a prolonged break. Now in good health, he is ready for the 4:30 am wakeup call to talk to Montrealers.
“Great to hear this news about my former 940 colleague Jim, who has always been a model in this business,” said Shaun McMahon, now the manager of communications at the CIUSSS West Central Montreal. “I learned so much from him and I am stoked to hear him in this new role.”
Connell is well-liked in the industry, having worked with so many people over the years. He is excited about playing a leading role for CFQR 600 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.