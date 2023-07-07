Bringing the laughs to you! Stand-up comedy anywhere you want with Comedy on Demand

Need a good chuckle? Want a great evening of entertainment in the comfort of home? Or maybe you want to shake things up for your next office party. Comedy on Demand is a production company that brings stand-up comedy shows right to you. They’ve got the technology and the hilarious talent, and you just supply the location. It’s that simple.
“We bring stand-up comedy shows to private residences or just about anywhere,” said co-founder and comedian Abby Stonehouse. “We go to people’s backyards and set up the equipment, and then we perform during their party or barbecue. We started in 2020 and have grown ever since. We tailor each show to the client and can put together a diverse performance with different types of material, so the show is entertaining for everyone.”
Comedy on Demand also offers a very adjustable service. “We discuss with the client what they are looking for, and from there we can decide how long the show should be, whether the material should be clean or not, and how many comedians we need to hire,” explained co-founder and comedian Michelle Dominique.
There are two branches of Comedy on Demand: Lawn Laughs for residential events and Lounge Laughs for larger corporate parties and fundraisers. Most shows have between two and five professional comedians. Because the founders are comedians themselves, they know the Montreal comedy scene inside and out, and hand-pick the best of the best to appear at their events.
“We’re very familiar with the local talent as well as comedians who are from other places like Toronto and pass through,” Dominique said. “We’re very ‘in’ the scene and know everyone. English comedy has grown so much. Before the pandemic it was a rich scene but small, and since then, things have shifted and there’s such an appetite for English comedy. People have been motivated to participate and bring new energy to the stage. We’re on this upward trajectory, and we want to bring that to more people.”
Comedy on Demand can be reached by visiting comedyondemandlive.carrd.co, emailing lawnlaughs@gmail.com, or calling 450-544-0458.
