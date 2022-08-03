Bringing the laughs to centerfield

Joel Ceausu
FYi
As the sun begins its slow slide behind the century-old church and brown brick homes on Côte-Saint-Antoine, and the evening sky begins to fill with fireflies, a few bats, and sounds of children scurrying home, follow the laughter to Girouard Park’s outfield.
Saturday night is Comedy Night in NDG, a year-old tradition born mid-pandemic thanks to Zak Kik, “the greatest host of any outdoor event anywhere” (says his intro), and the 23-year-old comedian sets out to prove — or disprove — it every Saturday night.
“I thought then that this park needed some programming,” he laughs, as he sets up his battery-operated sound system and the audience ambles in with snacks, lawn chairs, and blankets in tow.
Every week features some new, and some returning, funny folk. “It depends. I usually have around six comedians. it’s a pro and amateur thing so we have one or two who are very new to comedy, and I put in my friends who are funny and pay for a headliner.”
Some are trying new material, some recycling older gags; there are some hits, some misses, some edgy, some tame, the usual stuff of comedy gigs, no? The show is free, but a butterfly net is eagerly passed around for donations and anything is welcome says Kik, a buck, 10 bucks, a compliment, how about an Instagram follow?
Kik produces a podcast and works at the 3rd Floor Comedy Club “as a door guy, audio guy, bar guy and performer,” but says he’s not technically a professional. “Because I do a whole bunch of different things that I add up to pay my rent.”
The LaSalle native, (“a place that would make more sense if it were in the South Shore”) moved to NDG at the outset of the pandemic and recalls how last summer “venues weren’t really interested in hosting a show,” but at the same time came across a French stand-up show in a baseball field that drew 300 people.
“Why can’t it work in English?” he thought. “It worked. It was kind of crazy. I posted a few times on a local Facebook page and the first show I had enough people, then every show people came back.”
Some nights draw audiences exceeding 100 people and others muster only a couple dozen. On this night, some 75 folks and a few four-legged friends turn out to catch nine comics: A diverse gang riffing on everything from Tyler Lemco’s worst fear (bathroom-related) and Sarah Warren’s “laundry” tips, to Shawn Stenhouse’s gut-busting take on the “younger generation” and pop-in favourite Vance Michel on why he likes the dark.
Judging from the sounds of the guffaws and applause, it’s a great crowd. Agreeable, possibly mellowed a little bit by a few joints, and nothing in terms of heckling, but people don’t usually heckle at a free show in the park. “It rarely happens” says Kik, ‘because they have to project their voice… and the vibe is great. Everyone is respectful and there aren’t any angry drunks around.”
At the end of the day any cash collected goes to help rent a speaker and snag a headliner.
“This is really just about having fun, and I wanted to host a stand-up show” he says, noting there has been incredibly positive feedback from the neighborhood. “So many people who live around the park feel the show just adds to the culture and feel of the area, and I feel like I’ve helped revitalize part of the park a little bit.” Moreover, he says “we have so many comedians in NDG.”
Indeed, how many stand up comedians live in NDG? (There must be a punchline there, but he leaves you hanging…). The vibe is so good in fact, he recalls nights where the rain came down the show went on with the audience crammed under a tree. “It was a great show, and even when a comedian bombed super hard the audience was still great.”
The shows run until October says Kik, “yeah hoodie weather, that’s perfect for stand-up in the park.”
So, as day turns to dusk, head to the northeast corner of the park, ready to laugh. And don’t be shy when the net comes around. Of course, you and your favourite person can fork out $1,000 to catch Bill Burr somewhere deep in a crowd of thousands, or you can snuggle under a blanket — and bring your dog — and watch live English comedy beneath the stars, (don’t tell François Legault).
With all the traffic BS, taxes BS, language BS, and political BS, that’s what’s great about Montreal: You still have these choices.
And that’s no laughing matter…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.