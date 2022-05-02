The bike link connecting Montreal, Saint-Lambert, Île des Soeurs, and Sainte-Catherine is long fully reopened. The announcement was made April 9 by the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD). Consequently, in order to allow for the co-existence between the different modes of transportation — presumably, bicycles, unicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, pogo sticks, wheelchairs, baby carriages and the like — the multi-purpose track on Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is reverting to one-way only.
The 14-km long marked route — part of the Trans Canada Trail and the Route Verte — is one of the few places where cyclists can safely cross the Saint Lawrence River without a canoe and is peppered, not with potholes but with locations that offer a great view of downtown Montreal.
Don’t forget that the detour on the Victoria Bridge is ongoing and users will have to take the safe passage section of the service lane near the cycling overpass. This typically Montreal inconvenience is the result of structural problems being found on the overpass, which forced its closure two years ago. If I had a dollar for every …
Instead of using the multi-purpose paths on the Jacques-Cartier and Champlain Bridges, cyclists headed toward Montreal from the Saint Lambert side will have a direct path through Parc Jean-Drapeau.
For a schedule and all public notices involving Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and Parc Jean-Drapeau, visit parcjeandrapeau.com
