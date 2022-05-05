Au Vieux Duluth restaurants mark 40th anniversary with new features

Established in 1982, the Au Vieux Duluth restaurant chain has grown to 30 franchises across Quebec and one in Cornwall, Ontario.
Each restaurant offers award-winning grilled specialties and seafood dishes, generous servings, great value, and the BYOB (bring your own bottle) concept. The menu offers their famous butterfly shrimps, tender chicken breast and brochettes, souvlaki, shish-kebab, spanakopita, oven-baked salmon, filet of Doré, as well as signature certified AAA Angus beef filet mignon, served with their very own wine sauce. From double chocolate cake to baklava, there is also a decadent selection of desserts.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Au Vieux Duluth franchises pivoted to a steady take-out and delivery format that remains in place. While in-house business is returning to pre-pandemic levels, orders from Uber Eats, Skip, and DoorDash come in regularly and I can attest to the seamless pickup service.
I called in my order to the Marcel Laurin Boulevard location in St. Laurent a half hour in advance. When I arrived, franchise owner Tony Antonopoulos had everything beautifully packaged in two large blue Au Vieux Duluth reusable bags. A colleague and I from work had ordered some house salads, crevettes au gratin (shrimp with garlic sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and served with garlic bread), very tasty hamburgers with fries, tarama spread with pita and lightly breaded calamari, served with cocktail sauce. Everything was so nicely prepared that when I got back to the office, we did not have to warm anything up.
Presently celebrating its 40th anniversary, Au Vieux Duluth now offers online delivery for each of its restaurants.
Visit www.auvieuxduluth.com for more details.
