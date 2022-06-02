At the age of 75 Natalie Bassel is launching a new career

Mike Cohen FYi
For most of her life, Natalie Bassel has gained notice as a makeup artist and the vice-president of marketing and sales for a consulting firm. The devoted mother of three and grandmother of five always had a love for painting, selling some works of art via word of mouth.
Now, at the age of 75 years young, it is time for Natalie to check one major item off her bucket list. With the support of her husband Stan, along with Earl Pinchuk and Gary Blair of the Art for Healing Foundation, she will present her first solo exhibition June 8 to 12 at Galerie Erga (6394 St-Laurent Blvd.), with an opening reception set for Thursday, June 9 (5 to 8 p.m.).
“I have never been one for the spotlight,” said Bassel. “I hope my story can inspire others to follow their dreams. My message for all seniors is to stay active and passionate, even at 75. Never give up on your dreams. Pursue them because they can still come true later in life.”
Pinchuk notes that Bassel has been painting since she was 25 but has never shown her paintings in a public venue. “Gary and I were with her a few years ago and she said that her dream was to have a solo show,” he said. “Finally, we are making it happen.”
A portion of the proceeds of sales will benefit the Art for Healing Foundation.
Bassel is unique as a painter: keenly aware of the environment in which a painting will appear, she often reworks it on site, following her creative instinct to enhance tone and texture, and collaborating with her patrons to bring their particular visions to life.
Influenced by the likes of Riopelle, Rothko and Jackson Pollock, Natalie’s style embraces a combination of softly blurred impressionism and bold abstract expressionism in her depictions of subjects as widely diverse as winterscapes, wildlife, flora, and people.
Bassel’s chosen medium is primarily acrylic on canvas, while using man-made papers for her print work. Her paintings have been sold throughout Canada and the United States, including commissioned pieces for offices and residential homes in Toronto, New York, and New Jersey. Her first oil on canvas painting was published in Chez Soi magazine.
The Art for Healing Foundation has as its mission to bring the healing power of art to hospitals and wellness facilities, transforming public and patient areas into inspiring environments that encourage a sense of serenity and hope for patients, their families, and healthcare providers. Since its inception, the Art for Healing Foundation has installed over 13,500 works of art in 92 healthcare institutions across Canada, and in Paris, France.
