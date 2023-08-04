Whether trying to promote a destination, airline, hotel, tourism board, or government agency, Anorak can develop and execute a wide range of marketing campaigns. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Paris, and Brazil, they serve international clientele and can bring a company into the spotlight of the worldwide travel industry.
Influenced marketing
Each of Anorak’s marketing campaigns start with an in-depth strategic analysis of their client so they can assess the market as well as their target audience. They then put a well-thought-out strategy into place. They identify their brand, the challenges they may be facing, and the opportunities that can help elevate their efforts. They will come up with a tailor-made creative concept curated just for them. “We create unique strategies for our clients based on their objectives,” said Anne-Julie Karcher, co-founder and general director of Anorak. “We put these strategies into action by collaborating with pertinent content creators on social media.”
Influenced marketing plays an important role in the travel industry, and no one understands this better than Anorak. They have team that identifies needs, budget, and requirements, and will put certain practices into place to build brand awareness, increase sales, and drive visitors to their destination.
“The way in which influenced marketing is done has changed a lot over the last few years,” Anne-Julie explained. “The behaviour of consumers has changed and today so much marketing is done through social media. This is now the best way to communicate with potential customers. We really believe that people shouldn’t talk about themselves but make people talk about them, and this is achieved through authentic communication. Companies put money into this type of marketing and have found it works really well.”
Turnkey services
Creative content creation is something the experienced team at Anorak can carry out in a myriad of ways. In order to give companies an effective visual identity, they can help cultivate photo and video content for websites, social media, and media campaigns. The team can then use this material for advertising, traditional print media features, and so much more.
Press, influencer, and family trips are some of the best ways to immerse creators in a destination. Whether they go alone or in groups, Anorak can organize these one-of-a-kind trips, from managing the invitations as well as coordinating reception on site.
They also specialize in branded events for content creators that can be promoted on social media channels. From the creative concept all the way through to carrying out the event, the Anorak team will put your destination on the social media map.
The Anorak team
What truly sets this company apart is their team of experienced, passionate employees. Their offices are comprised of 40 people who have worked in all facets of the travel industry and are passionate about what they do. The two founders have also traveled extensively and found a niche in the industry that was lacking. Then they decided to create a marketing company devoted specifically for this industry that would help them take care of their clients in a new, creative, and exciting way. And Anorak took off.
If you’d like to learn more about Anorak and their unique services, visit anoraktravel.com or call 438-392-0576.
