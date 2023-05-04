“I am renting at the moment and the expenses are too high. It is not easy to handle,” shares Ishanka Rajaseker, a single mother of two boys, aged eight and 14.
Rajaseker volunteers for the West Island Assistance Fund’s (WIAF) thrift store, a non-profit organization located on Centre Commercial Street in Roxboro and is one of the many single mothers that rely on the fund’s food bank to support her family.
Michel Labelle, president of the WIAF’s board, wants to build a 48-unit affordable housing complex on top of a fire station for parents like Rajaseker and the other 1,302 single-mother renters living in Pierrefonds-East. His plan involves units for single mothers with young children who wish to go back to school or take time to find a better job. Families could stay there for as long as five years.
Urgent needs
Sona K, a part-time childhood educator assistant and a mother of four, hopes the WIAF’s housing project could give her the time to further her education. “I would like to work in social services because I am a person who likes helping others,” she says.
The WIAF was founded in 1996 by Catholic parishes that came together to support those in need, at a time when they could not rely on the state’s assistance. The organization owns a piece of land that is currently used only in the summer as a community garden since a fire burned down its former warehouse in December 2019. The lot is adjacent to a small fire station and the former Roxboro town hall.
After seeing a news clipping in December 2019 of an affordable housing initiative in Vancouver that integrated a fire station, Labelle envisioned a similar project for the area. “The needs, the demographics, the statistics are there,” he claims.
Women lead 80 per cent of the one-parent families in the federal electoral district of Pierrefonds-Dollard, but experience poverty more often than single fathers. Single mothers are “intelligent people who choose to have children. It is not a crime,” says Moussa Abdelkerim, the WIAF’s head of operations.
Younger children tend to stay with their mothers, which in turn contributes to single mothers’ difficulties in moving their families out of poverty. Children under the age of 11 represent around 30 per cent of the people the WIAF’s food back helped in 2022, according to their annual report. “Youth poverty is tangible, it is palpable. You can touch it with your hand,” says Abdelkerim.
A housing ticking clock
“Housing issues have existed for a long time but perceptions of the West Island as being wealthy contributed to the lack of awareness,” says Ryan Simonyik, a housing program manager and a member of the comité d’action des locataires de l’Ouest de l’île, a tenants’ rights advocacy group.
He shares that poverty, single mothers and affordable housing are sometimes pushed to the side. “We are in a situation where the offer is not here, rents are rising, and housing quality is deteriorating.”
The WIAF has been experiencing some setbacks since the project started. Labelle, who was a Pierrefonds city councillor for 12 years, knows how the municipal machinery works all too well. “Bureaucracy is too slow, whereas the housing problem does not wait,” he complains.
Labelle claims its organization has the funds, the land and the determination to carry out the housing project. What is causing the delay is that he needs a green light from two different stakeholders. The City of Montreal owns the fire station, but the borough controls the zoning.
The initial proposal for the project was sent in January 2022. At the time of publication, Labelle and his team were still waiting for a definitive answer. Contacted, the City of Montreal and the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro have not commented on the project.
The reality of Pierrefonds-East
Pierrefond-Roxboro has been suffering from a lack of investments in women’s community housing compared to other Montreal boroughs. It ranked second to last in terms of new projects built between 2002 to 2021, according to a report conducted by the Table des groupes de femmes de Montréal. The most affordable options are found in the East of Pierrefonds, where around 852 cooperative housing units are located. This part of the borough is known to be an “island of poverty”, according to the Island of Montreal’s comité de gestion de la taxe scolaire. There is a high concentration of low-income and single-mother families, unemployment and low education rates.
But the Réseau Express Métropolitain, REM, which is scheduled to arrive in the spring of 2024, could impact the housing situation.
Simonyik thinks the areas around the Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sunnybrooke stations, known as TOD (transit-oriented development) zones are becoming “hotspots” for the housing market in which the development of medium-to-high-density housing is encouraged. Rents are likely to go up.
After spending the morning with the volunteers at the West Island Assistance Fund, Abdelkerim shared that already 109 single mothers qualify for their project. “Having people to live here is not a problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.