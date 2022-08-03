Joel Ceausu
FYi
If you’re hankering for a healthy snack and want a taste of a new kind of local, get yourself over to Montreal’s Botanical Gardens where an appetizing August is in store. Until August 27, you can immerse yourself in a delicious exploration of the edible plant world by browsing the gourmet stations of Taste Your Garden, where you can sample unusual and sometimes surprising foods.
Culinary traditions from China, Japan, and Quebec First Nations are on the menu at three cultural gardens, while the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion will showcase products from Quebec’s native trees and shrubs. You can get a taste of the incredible bounty of plant biodiversity every day, as a special guest presents a new culinary treat, followed by a tasting, with a different theme highlighted each week from Mondays to Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m.
The tasting activity is included in regular Botanical Gardens admission. For information visit https://calendrier.espacepourlavie.ca/taste-your-garden
