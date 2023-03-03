MIKE COHEN
Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical comedy, will present eight shows March 28 to April 2 at the Place des Arts. The storyline revolves around the Middle-Eastern town of Agrabah where Princess Jasmine is feeling hemmed in by her father’s desire to find her a royal groom. Meanwhile, the Sultan’s right-hand man, Jafar, is plotting to take over the throne. When Jasmine sneaks out of the palace incognito, she forms an instant connection with Aladdin, a charming street urchin and reformed thief.
This production features Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar), Jake Letts (Babkak) and Colt Prattes (Kassim).
Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 14 million people to nine productions and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America, and in Tokyo, the Netherlands and Mexico City, with two new productions slated to open this year. The Broadway production recently joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.
This tour began last October. “It has been so much fan,” lead performer Roy said in an interview. “The backstage choreography and costume changes are just insane and the audiences are really appreciating our performances.”
Roy grew up in Chatham, New Jersey, about an hour’s drive from New York City. At only 20 years of age, he was pinching himself last spring when he won the role of Aladdin. He was most recently seen portraying Phoenix in the reopening cast of Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.
Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including One Thousand and One Nights, is brought to fresh theatrical life in this production. In fact, Roy says it does indeed sweep audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.
“My favorite song is called ‘Proud of Your Boy,’ and of course ‘A Whole New World,’ which generates immediate cheers from the audience,” Roy says.
The key special effect in the musical is when Aladdin and Jasmine fly above the audience on that magic carpet ride. “It is wonderful to see the audience reaction when that occurs, especially the young children,” Roy says. “As an actor, I just sit back and enjoy the ride.”
The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song A Whole New World, which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Roy says he saw the original animated feature of Aladdin as the kid and the Broadway show around the time he was auditioning. He also did an Aladdin Junior production at school when he was in Grade 8.
Here are some fun facts about the tour costumes for this North American tour:
- Aladdin’s exquisite costumes are designed by Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes. It took Barnes eight hours to draw and paint each costume sketch.
- All costumes worn in Aladdin are custom made, by hand, specifically for the show.
- 205 people in 18 different shops worked on the construction of the costumes for Aladdin.
- Aladdin’s spectacular costumes feature 2,039 fabrics and trims from Morocco, Turkey, India, Uzbekistan, China, Tahiti, Japan, Guatemala, Mexico, France, Italy, England and Germany.
- There are 236 costumes in the show
- There are 77 pairs of custom made shoes in the show.
- During one performance, 38 costume changes take place in under one minute.
- There are 8,644 crystal rhinestones on EACH gold finale costume in “Friend Like Me.”
- Jasmine’s wedding dress weighs 18 lbs. because of all the crystal beading.
There are over 150 lights used throughout the show on tour and more than 15 tons of scenery and lighting are suspended above the stage. It takes 75 people to deliver each performance of Aladdin on tour, including actors, stage crew, musicians, dressers, hairstylists and make-up artists. The North American touring production uses nine 53’ long trucks to transport costumes, set pieces and other materials from city to city.
In Montreal Aladdin will play Tuesday, March 28 through Sunday, April 2 at 8 pm; with 2 pm Saturday and Sunday matinees. Tickets are available at https://placedesarts.com/en/event/aladdin or by calling 514- 842-2112. For information visit, AladdinTheMusical.com/tour.
