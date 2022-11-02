Air drumming headbangers of the world, unite: Eric Cohen’s Airdrum Showdowns now on my geek radar

Anthony Bonaparte FYi
I recently opened an email sent by a respected publicist that invited the ''undisclosed recipients’’ to ''WATCH’’ a video of ''Québec Comedian Louis-José Houde & Eric Cohen Tackle The Music of Rush in Newest Airdrum Showdown.’’
The outrageous title not only caught my attention, but made me sit up straight, throw all caution to the wind and immediately press ‘’play’’ with glee.
Coming as advertised, the four-minute video featured two grown men, sitting on stools, flailing away on their imaginary drum kits as one of my favourite songs from well-known Canadian prog rock band Rush played on loudspeakers.
Now, air drumming is a form of artistic expression that many of us can relate to. Every rock fan, male and female — but mostly male — while keeping the beat has at one point gone from tapping their feet and slapping their thighs to savagely throwing their heads back and forth while jamming on their make-believe air instrument or holding their pretend microphone to strike a pose.
After the air guitar, the air drum is second on the list of imaginary rock props, in my humble opinion, and no matter how cool we think we look strumming and picking and beating and kicking, we don’t. We in fact look downright silly — and that's the point.
Eric Cohen, the man behind the video, wears many hats. A Montreal journalist and content producer, he also writes press releases, creates electronic press kits, does interviews and dabbles in voice-over work. ‘’When people ask me what I do for a living, my standard answer is, ‘It depends on the day,’’’ said Cohen during a telephone chat.
The Nuns’ Island native said he started putting together these little videos shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, filming himself with his iPhone and posting the results to his social media accounts.
‘’It was just to make people smile,’’ said Cohen. ‘’I recently rewatched one and I just giggled to myself. When you work on something for no other purpose than to just make yourself laugh, I think you’re on the right track.’’
The original inspiration came when Cohen, an avid Rush fan, and an old high school pal and Rush fan, Mitch Levy — brother of Shawn Levy, best known as the director of the Night at the Museum film franchise and producer of Netflix’s Stranger Things — saw a viral 2018 video of 54-year-old Pete Zirpolo, a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band, caught on camera at an NFL football game air-drumming to Rush’s Tom Sawyer. ''He was decent, but Mitch and I wrote to each other and said, ‘Wow, but we could destroy that guy in an air drum battle,' and I challenged him to it,’’ Cohen remembered with a laugh.
The gauntlet was thrown down and in late 2019, Cohen and Levy, who both know their way around actual drum sets, each on their own practiced two Rush songs, Limelight, from the 1981 Moving Pictures album, and Subdivisions, from 1982’s Signals. The pair then met in a rehearsal space, joined by two of Cohen’s friends, cameramen Andre Bendahan and Reda Enan, who volunteered their time filming and editing. ''But I sat on it for a little while because I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to do with it. Then Neil Peart died.’’
Peart, Rush’s long-time drummer and lyricist, and one of the most respected musicians in the industry, died on January 7, 2020, at age 67 after a silent battle with glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. ''That was a huge blow. In fact, in some ways it was probably the celebrity death that affected me most because he has always been a personal hero of mine. I felt that one so deeply and here I had this tribute that we had just done to Neil, so it seemed obvious that the day after he died, I was going to put this out,’’ said Cohen, who then created a YouTube channel called Air Drum Showdown that began getting some attention.
Thinking he was onto something, Cohen reached out to Ari Gold. Not the fictional character played by Jeremy Piven on the television series Entourage, but the filmmaker who wrote and directed Adventures of Power, the hilarious 2008 movie about air drumming with a cast that included Michael McKean, Jane Lynch, Adrian Grenier, and featured an actual cameo performance by Neil Peart.
During the lockdowns, the two would film themselves performing a song on their iPhones and post the videos side-by-side. Cohen also paired up with friend and drummer for the Sam Roberts Band, Josh Trager, for a tribute when Eddie Van Halen died in October 2020. Soon, he was uploading DIY solo performances on a semi regular basis to platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, bringing much joy to the geeky masses. ''There is no way to be sad if you’re watching someone air drum, especially if they’re really into it and kind of feeling the passion of the song.’’
So far, more than 50 solo performances and several combo acts have been posted online, each tickling a different fancy. ''I did ‘yacht rock’ stuff, I did hip hop. During Hanukkah I did a different Jewish artist every night for eight days, so there was some Kiss and some Beastie Boys. Stuff like that,’’ remembered Cohen with a laugh, referring to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in the former, and all three Beasties in the latter.
But enough background. As a card-carrying, hard-core, old-school Rush fan whose discography contains the 11 albums released during the band’s first decade (1974-1984), and who attended an equal number of concerts, I could not resist asking Cohen how he got Louis-José Houde — a major star in francophone Quebec — to tag along. Some anglos might remember the fast-talking comic having a role in the 2006 film Bon Cop Bad Cop as the fast-talking coroner.
''Louis-José and I worked together on Dollaraclip, a show that made him famous as a young comic on MusiquePlus. I was the young anglo diving into the world of francophone culture and he and I connected very well, especially talking about Rush and drums. We shared similar sensibilities.
''I knew that Louis-José has been passionate about drums since he was a kid, so I reached out to him. I went through official channels and wanted to make sure everything was done correctly so I contacted his agent. He’s a busy guy and I wasn’t expecting it, but he said ‘Yeah, I would love to do that.’
''There are a lot of articles out there about his love of Rush and it’s really cool that someone like him is shining a spotlight on a band like that, especially in this context. So it was a ton of fun doing it with him.’’
The song was selected by Houde. ''When he came back to me with A Passage to Bangkok, I said, ‘Wow! That’s kind of a deep cut choice.’'’
A Passage to Bangkok is a relatively short 3-min-34-sec piece that opens side two of 2112, Rush’s beyond epic sci-fi heavy concept album released way back in 1976. ''I then suggested we do the live version to incorporate all those cool cowbell parts. I really think that’s the main thing that makes this video so much fun,’’ said Cohen, marking the first time anyone said a Rush song needed more cowbell.
After practicing individually, the pair recorded the video in two takes, with absolutely no coordination. ''And what’s really amazing is that I didn’t realize that he is a lefty. So visually, the fact that I am a righty and he is a lefty looks really cool because we kind of have this mirror image — even in the way we were dressed,’’ said Cohen. ''Everything was just perfect and it is kind of hypnotic. If you just unfocus your eyes and just watch the movements, it almost becomes this flow.’’
For the record, I had to ask if Cohen still lived in his parents’ basement. After a hearty laugh, the 48-year-old proud father answered, no. That he had long moved out and actually found a partner that puts up with this very public display of his inner geek.
Lucky him.
