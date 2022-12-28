MARK lidbetter
FYi
The third time is the charm for the Laval Rocket as the organization will finally get to host the American Hockey League All-Star Classic on February 5-6, 2023. It has been two years since the Rocket were slated to host the event but two years of COVID cancellations had the Classic on hold. This will be the first time the Classic will take place in Quebec. Bell and Manulife Bank are serving as the presenting sponsors while Rona will serve as the sponsor of the popular Skills Competition. “Since they were first selected two years ago, the Laval Rocket and Place Bell have been preparing to welcome our players, coaches and fans from across North America to their city and their beautiful facilities,” AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson said. “We are eagerly looking forward to celebrating our league and honoring our Hall of Fame inductees in Laval next February.”
Howson just recently announced former Habs Yvon Lambert and Mike Keane as the honourary captains for the All-Star Classic. Each year, the All-Star Classic honourary captains join the participating teams in the locker room and on the benches during the event, and are recognized for their careers at the annual AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony.
The AHL All-Star Classic will present fans with a jam packed weekend of activities as the Rocket are planning to host several events around Place Bell beginning on Saturday, February 4. Those events will include the AHL Fan Jam with lots of off-ice fun for the crowds to enjoy.
Sunday will see the skills competition take to the ice at Place Bell where the participants will entertain fans in six events. The breakaway relay, puck control relay, fastest skater rapid fire, pass and score and the hardest shot will put the all-star players to the test.
Monday morning will see the induction of the Class of 2021 and 2022 to the AHL Hall of Fame take place at the Théâtre Marcellin-Champagnat on the campus of Collège Laval. The league will honour long-time AHL president and CEO Dave Andrews as the Class of 2021, and Keith Aucoin, Nolan Baumgartner, Dave Creighton and Bill Torrey as members of the Class of 2022.
The weekend wraps up Monday evening with the playing of the All-Star Classic where spectators will see numerous future NHL’ers and veteran AHL stars strut their stuff.
Tickets for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, which include admission to both the Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5, and the Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6, start at only $39 and are available now by visiting rocketlaval.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.