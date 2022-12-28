Joel Goldenberg
The Côte St. Luc Library Jewellery Club brings together enthusiasts not only to create and sell jewellery, but to compare notes on the art of the creative process.
The club was created in 2017 and was created by Carol Rabinovitch.
“I brought the idea to the library,” Rabinovitch told The Suburban after she made us aware of a sale the club held last month. “The multi-purpose room was offered as a meeting spot on the last Monday of each month. After two years, the club was invited to meet weekly in the CreateSpace. Weekly participants numbered eight to 10 and then dwindled to five as some returned to work.”
Rabinovitch says the club is a “place to create and chat with other beaders and jewellery enthusiasts. Some come for a short visit, some bring their own jewellery to work on. Often, we ask each other’s opinion and advice on our creations. During COVID-19, we met weekly on Zoom. There is no registration required — just show up. Stay for half an hour, one hour or the two hours.”
She added that donations “are always welcome by dropping them off at the front desk in the library to the attention of Justin Burnham.”
The CSL Public Library is located at 5851 Cavendish Blvd. Rabinovitch can be followed at www.instagram.com/carols.whimsy.art/.
