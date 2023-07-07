joel ceausu
The world’s last donkey has died, and a solemn procession is organized to honour his memory. The funeral, however, is abruptly interrupted by an unexpected event that gives rise to the reliving of the most important moments of his life.
¡Burros! is a tale that celebrates life and death, joy and suffering, and invites rejoicing and contemplation. It’s a new take on the ancient Feast of the Ass celebrations that embraces paradoxes as a way of coming to terms with our human-animal selves. With few spoken words – in French and Spanish – and using puppets, masks and objects, ¡Burros! runs 70 minutes, and is for all audiences, with free shows this month in the Ville-Marie, Saint-Michel, Villeray, Dorval and Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhoods.
A celebration for everyone, ¡Burros! has a strong carnivalesque and popular character, avoiding simple caricature thanks to intelligent humor and great sculptural, musical and theatrical quality. The second part of an animal trilogy, it’s a joint project by two celebrated promoters of the “11th art”, La Liga Teatro Elástico and Casteliers, in collaboration with the Pourpour brass band and Théâtre de La Pire Espèce.
Founded in 2011 in Mexico by actress and stage director, Jacqueline Serafin, and caricaturist, sculptor and puppet inventor, Iker Vicente, La Liga Teatro Elástico engages the public with an approach at the crossroads of sculpture, theatre, performance, and education. Their performances and installations have been presented in Canada, Mexico, Spain, and South Africa, their events melding street theater with games and celebration.
Montreal group Casteliers has presented more than 230 full-length shows by companies from over 26 countries. As a leading presenter of puppetry arts and celebrating its 18th anniversary, Casteliers has developed partnerships with national and international companies, theatres and festivals from the Outremont and Centaur theaters to the Festival Mondial des Théâtres de Marionnettes in Charleville-Mézières, France and Taiwan’s Lizé Puppetry Art Colony. It also offers workshops at the International House of Puppetry Arts (MIAM) in Outremont, where participants create puppets through design, modeling, molding, mechanisms, costume and basic manipulation techniques.
