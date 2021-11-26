Christmas Village opens at Atwater Market

Atwater Market is hosting the Montreal Christmas Village that features an array of artisans for the holiday season.
Over fifty artisans span the market, selling art, jewelry, food and local goods like handmade soaps and maple syrup. While new businesses are emerging at the market, some sellers have solidified their fourth year in a row, facing challenges from the pandemic in previous years.
“Majority of our clients are tourists so when the borders were closed it really affected our business,” said Dorothée Girard, owner of La Relève Girard. Girard said she is glad to be back at the market this year and is hopeful to reach people from all over the world now that tourists are visiting again.
Karine Laflamme, owner of Eco-Cadeau echoes this sentiment. As a newcomer to the market, she sees it as a chance to show her products to people in the city.
The Montreal Christmas Village runs from November 25 to December 19.
