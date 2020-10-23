Entertainment: New season of Dragons' Den premieres October 22nd

According to a recent press release, Season 15 of CBC original production DRAGONS’ DEN premieres Thursday, October 22nd at a special time of 7pm on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service. The new season will launch with an episode celebrating entrepreneurship in the face of these challenging times. Arlene Dickinson, Jim Treliving, Michele Romanow, Manjit Minhas, Lane Merrifield and Vincenzo Guzzo return this season, stepping into a completely reinvented Den. Following the premiere episode, DRAGONS’ DEN will return to its regular broadcast time of 9pm on Thursdays (from October 29th).
Following the season premiere of DRAGONS’ DEN on October 22nd, Canadian audience favourite BATTLE OF THE BLADES (Season 6, produced by Insight Productions) will launch with a two-hour live premiere at 8pm on CBC and CBC Gem, with eight new pairs ready to hit the ice in support of charities across Canada. Multi-talented singer-songwriter, TV host and actress Keshia Chanté will be joining veteran sportscaster Ron MacLean on the ice to share hosting duties this season. More information about the premiere of BATTLE OF THE BLADES and the new season is available here.
