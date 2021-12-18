Entertainment: Cookbook roundup

The holidays are around the corner and it’s the perfect time to get into the kitchen and discover new recipes. Whether you’re the one who loves to cook or you’re looking for a perfect gift for that foodie in your life, here’s a roundup of great new cookbooks that are guaranteed to fit your taste buds.
A Cook’s Book by Nigel Slater (Harper Collins) - Accomplished author, food columnist and a BBC cooking show presenter, Nigel Slater’s latest book, A Cook’s Book, includes 200 recipes. The pictures and recipe detailing in this book are spectacular, but the stand out to me, as a bookworm, is the writing. Slater’s anecdotes and stories that are scattered throughout this book really draw the reader in, blurring a line between memoir and cookbook.
Together by Jaime Oliver (Harper Collins) - In Together, Jaime Oliver makes meal planning easy. Each chapter is a full menu that includes a starter, main and dessert. Oliver also breaks down the meal elements that can be made ahead. One thing that I loved about this book is the inclusion of ingredient substitutions in case one of your guests, or family members is vegetarian. It’s a great collection with wonderful picture of easy and delicious family meals.
Cook Once Dinner Fix by Cassy Joy Garcia (Simon and Schuster) - I absolutely love this book! It really helped with meal planning for the week, with simple and easy recipes. Garcia provides great time saving tips, substitutions guides and information on what’s best prepared ahead of time and best made fresh. It’s divided by protein, with a big variety of tastes and flavours. The focus of this book is dinner, which really helped this busy mom of two.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
