Daycare workers are set for rotating strikes from October 12 to October 13 unless an offer appears from Quebec. The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) union representing the workers has been negotiating with the government for some time. This is scheduled to be the first strike in a six-day strike mandate To be carried out in different weeks.
The strikes will affect Montreal, Laval, Lanaudière and Montérégie, as well as the Eastern Townships on October 12 and the Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and Abitibi regions on October 13.
Despite this, however, the exercise of these strike days will depend on the government offer that the CSQ Federation of Early Childhood Educators is expecting on October 7. If the government’s offer is acceptable, the strike will not take place explained FIPEQ president Valérie Grenon.
"It's certain that if on Oct. 7, we get a favourable response, we will stop everything," said Grenon. "We will not strike for the sake of striking; that is clear to us. Depending on the 7th, if we get good feedback and we feel that we are able to make progress, everything could be stopped. But we still want to announce it to the parents for the 12th and 13th.”
Before the CSQ union members took action, the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux members walked off the job for a day, and they have announced a second and third day of strike action on October 14 and October 15.
As for daycare workers unionized with the FTQ, many of them are deciding on a strike mandate.
