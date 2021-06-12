Covid-19 cases drop below 2,000 in Quebec

Covid-19 cases in Quebec have dropped below 2,000 for the first time since September. The last time cases were lower than 2,000 was on September 5 when there were 1,983 active cases.
Quebec added 182 new Covid-19 cases in the last day, and the total number of positive infections in the province reached 372,838. But of those in Quebec that have had Covid-19, 359,689 people have recovered.
Hospitalizations have also dropped in the province. Since vaccinations were distributed in Quebec, the province calculates that 77% of the population has received at least one dose, and 11% have gotten both.
