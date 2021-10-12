Enter for a chance to win a family pass (4 tickets) to see 20th Century Studios’ “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”
English Screening: Saturday October 16, 10am, Cinema GUZZO Marche Central
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. 20th Century Studios’ “Ron’s Gone Wrong” releases in theatres October 22.
Click HERE to enter
For the winners:
Limit of 4 seats per person. Each unique pass/barcode is Admit 4 and it will be scanned at the theatre. Sign in as a guest and print off your pass or bring it to the screening on your phone.
Please note cell phones may be collected prior to entry to the auditorium and would be returned after the screening.
Tickets must be downloaded no later than 24hrs prior to event. Any tickets that have not been downloaded by this time will be forfeited back into the system for distribution to other guests. Security may be in effect. Kindly read fine print on tickets. Please ensure to arrive early in order to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures.
