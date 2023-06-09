Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Special Montreal advance screening of No Hard Feelings
Wednesday June 21, 7:00pm at Cineplex Scotiabank Cinema
About the Movie:
Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, R-rated comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.
Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all.
#NoHardFeelings
