The Suburban and Jardin Royalmont are giving away a family pass to see Spies in Disguise on Sunday, June 11th at 6:30 PM.

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. SPIES IN DISGUISE is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage.

To Enter find the contest post on The Suburban's Facebook page, Like the post and like Jardin Royalmot. For extra entries tag a friend or two.

Winner will be announced on Saturday at 2pm 

