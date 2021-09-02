Suburban Movie Giveaway: In The Heights

The Suburban and Jardin Royalmount are giving away a family pass (4 people) to see the film remake of the Broadway musical In The Heights directed by Lin Manuel Mirandaon. The show will take place on Sunday, September 5th. Doors open at 6:30pm show starts at 7:30pm
To Enter:
Click here and fill, out the form.
For bonus entries: find the contest post on The Suburban's Facebook page, Like the post and like Jardin Royalmount. For even more entries tag a friend or two.
