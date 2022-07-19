Enter to win a pair of tickets
This is the year that Montreal goes completely country, with the very first edition of LASSO presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Original hitting town August 12 and 13.
The inaugural lineup will feature performances from some of the greats, including platinum-selling American singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley, who has a 10th album on the horizon and who’s excited to feel that fire from the festival crowd. Joining him on Friday is Nashville’s Old Dominion, playing in Montreal for the first time, who won big at the 2020 ACMA’s and CMT awards for the song One Man Band — they’ll be playing old material as well as hits from their brand-new album, Time, Tequila, and Therapy.
