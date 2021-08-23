Restaurant Giveaway: Pizzeria Emma

This week we are featuring Pizzeria Emma We are giving away a $50 gift certificates to a lucky winner to come and one of their delicious offerings.
All you need to do to enter go to The Suburban's Facebook page, find the contest post, like The Suburban Newspaper and Pizzeria Enna's facebook page
.
.
TAG 2 friends in the comments who love Pizza to receive bonus entries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.