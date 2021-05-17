Welcome our second weekly giveaway Each week The Suburban will be giving away gift certificates to some amazing restaurants
This week we are featuring Au Vieux Duluth. We are giving away a $50 gift certificates to two lucky winners to come and one of their delicious offerings. From great burgers to Pub favourites, curries to fish & chips you get to choose.
All you need to do to enter go to The Suburban's Facebook page, find the contest post, like The Suburban Newspaper and Au Vieux Duluth's facebook page
.
.
TAG 4 friends in the comments who love Greek Food to receive bonus entries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.