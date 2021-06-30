Do you want to win up to $1500. For your chance, enter the "Discover the NEW suburban.com contest." To be enter all you have to do is correctly answer the daily question. For the next 10 days we will be giving you different questions. You can enter once per day/question. Each day will have a new question.
Find the answer and click on the enter button below. Give us your name, email address, daytime phone number along with the correct answer to be entered. All correct entries will be placed in a random draw. Contest ends on July 10th at 11:59pm. The winners will be drawn and announced on July 12th at 12:00pm
FIRST PRIZE: $1500
SECOND PRIZE $1000
THIRD PRIZE $500
Contest rules available here
