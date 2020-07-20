CUTEST CAT photo contest

TO ENTER JUST SEND US …ONE CUTE CAT PHOTO.

Send your photos to: todd@thesuburban.com

 What is a "CUTE CAT" photo?

Our unbiased judges will evaluate the "cat picture" and not the cat himself .   The cat  themselves might not necessarily be cute, but the pictures could be considered "CUTE CAT"  

 THE WINNING ENTRIES WILL APPEAR IN THE 

SEPTMEBER 9 EDITION OF THE SUBURBAN

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT PHOTOS IS AUGUST 26

