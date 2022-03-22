Enter to win a family pack (4 tickets) to Monster Spectacular, Saturday April 9th at Olympic Stadium.
A show featuring 14 Monster trucks. Plus freestyle and back flip motocross, ATV racing, and premiering open class side by side racing and much more! Arrive early so you can get down on the track, meet the drivers and see the monster trucks up close.
For extra chances to win like the contest post on our Facebook page
Tickets available at evenko.ca
