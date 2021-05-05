CONTEST ALERT CALLING ALL MOTHERS!
We appreciate you more than ever and have a PACKAGE OF PRIZES worth more than $400 to giveaway to ONE LUCKY MOM!
-
All you need to do is LIKE The Suburban Newspaper on Facebook and TAG THREE other AMAZING MOMS below and you’ll be entered. Share this post and you’ll be entered a SECOND TIME!
Want to know what you can WIN?
- TWO
HelloFreshmeal kits
- $100 gift certificate to
Spa Diva Montreal
- $75 to
Restaurants Au Vieux Duluth
- Pair of beautiful crystal earrings and a sterling silver bracelet, both featuring hearts, from
Moda Elle
- $50 gift card from
Librairie Clio
- $50 gift card from Modes Caché in
Plaza Pointe-Claire
We’ll pick our WINNER on FRIDAY so LIKE us and start TAGGING MOMS!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.