Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Zephyr Kind of Day

Every once in a while an enchanting word pops up and I need to study it. Once I understand the meaning, I try to use it in spoken language. The other day I took a walk and there was a beautiful zephyr swirling around me.
The meaning of Zephyr:
noun. a gentle, mild breeze. (initial capital letter) Literary. the west wind. any of various things of fine, light quality, as fabric, yarn, etc. https://www.dictionary.com/browse/zephyr
On this day with a gentle breeze, I went to do some errands. I carry a knapsack and pull a light grocery cart with me. I walk and shop and store all my things in either the knapsack or pull cart. By the time I get home I’m tired from pulling and carrying the weight of all the stuff I’ve picked up. But, I think it’s a good form of exercise.
However, on this particular day, there was a lovely zephyr. The best way to capture it was to stand still and let it move around you. I did. I stood still and the gentle breeze circulated around me.
The best way to watch the clouds moving is to stay still and watch the movement around you too.
While walking, I thought of my new found word and how I was going to use it. You know… Words have so much more meaning than simply the meaning of the word.
Suddenly, I noticed a garden of words! Seriously, it looked like a meditation garden. There were a few people sitting on the veranda of the home where the garden was located. I asked if I could take photos of the garden. They said, “Of course!” I took a bunch of photos.
In this enchanted garden, the following words were written on flat stones:
Destiny, Joyful, Shalom, Favor, Devine, In Abundance, Laughter, Beauty, Believe, Faith, Kindness, Blessings, Thankful, Love, Gratitude, and Courage.
I felt as though I stumbled upon an urban oasis, a zephyr of tranquility. So much beauty surrounded this home.
I wanted to ask a million questions. Whose garden is this? Is this a religious place? What inspired the creators to create this space? When was this assembled? Why was this created? Do people meditate, pray, and gather in this space?
I wanted to ask, but I felt unsure. So, I took my photos and thanked the people for allowing me to do so. I think I will go back and hopefully have the “Courage” to ask more about the garden.
As I walked in the direction of my home, I felt inspired! Perhaps that should be another word in their garden. How in such a busy urban setting, a beautiful tranquil space of repose exists. Wonderful people must be close by. Maybe it was the zephyr that put me in the walking direction of this garden? I wonder?
The next time I go for a walk with a friend or a family member, I will surprise them with this enchanting little garden. I know they will appreciate it as much as I have.
As walked home and thought more about my new word and the Garden of Words, I realized I took a different street from the usual streets I usually walk on. For some reason, maybe it was…
Ζέφυρος [Zéphyros]), sometimes shortened in English to Zephyr, is the Greek god of the west wind. The gentlest of the winds.
This time I walked home in a more western direction which was what brought me to the Garden of Words in the first place. Could it be Devine Destiny which brought me there? I did feel An Abundance of Gratitude. I did feel Love and Joyful within the presence. I was Thankful when I left.
I also felt the need to share the Beauty of this garden with you. The special words, on that day and this day are all encompassing and true.
It’s been a few weeks since my visit and still the Garden of Words is circulating in my mind. I think to myself, if I was to place words on stones in my garden, which words would I choose?
Friendship, Love, Wonder, Brave, Peace, Joy, Tranquility, Share, Happy, Inspire and Hope.
I ask you, if you were to create a Garden of Words, which words would you display to the world? Share your words with us.
Interesting enough, this year I need to fix the walkway and stairs leading up to my front door. I think I just might place some flat stones with words to express something to the world.
As I said before, words have so much more meaning than simply the meaning of the word.
What are your Garden of Words?
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.