Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Your Social Battery

Alas!!! A new term I have never heard before. My son told me he came home early from a party because his “social battery” was empty. I replied with, “Your what was empty?”
He explained, his energy for socializing was done and he just wanted to get home to some peace and quiet. When I heard this, I got excited about this clever new term so of course I had to Google it.
The social battery is a metaphor for explaining how much energy a person has for socializing. A small or short-lasting social battery means that a person has less energy for socializing overall. It might be that they find socializing tiring, stressful, or overstimulating.
I can totally relate to this kind of term, because I think my social battery dips into the empty end more than it’s filled. I guess people who love people and parties, social gathering, and talking probably have a filled, larger social battery. However, as all events wear on, everyone’s social battery empties out too.
Perhaps some people are equipped with easily filled and sustained social batteries. I’m sure they can talk, dance, socialize and interact all night long. Another name to describe this could be a ‘social butterfly’.
A social butterfly is a slang term for a person who is socially dynamic, successful at networking, charismatic, and personally gregarious.
I would imagine that social butterflies have well charged social batteries. Some people are just naturally social-able and others are not into much socialization.
And… that’s ok. Everyone is different and has different needs. Ya know, being social is just as important or good as being unsocial. It’s a matter of perspective.
I would describe myself as a ‘social-lite’. Not in the actual meaning of the word socialite:
A socialite is a person, typically a woman from a wealthy and possibly aristocratic background, who is prominent in high society. A socialite generally spends a significant amount of time attending various fashionable social gatherings, instead of having traditional employment.
As a true social-lite, I do like to socialize and at times I rather not. I prefer just enough socializing to balance the going out and the staying in needs. I wonder if I have a smaller sized social battery than most people.
Does battery size matter in this instance? Could we all measure our social batteries to AAA, AA, C, D, a 9-volt or car battery sizes? Just a silly thought.
How would you measure your social battery life? Do you have a big battery which needs constant refilling? Do you have a small social battery which empties quite quickly? Do you enjoy big social events or smaller more intimate gatherings?
Although, I’m not a measurement person, I now think about what size my social battery is in reference to how much I like to socialize. I suppose this is something to ponder or charge about.
Getting back to me being a social-lite... I kinda like referring to myself in this context. It’s amusing and quite fitting. Lite as in a little bit of something or containing less.
I got so excited about being a social-lite; I defined the word on www.urbandictionary.com
Here’s the link to my newly created word ‘social-lite’.
In summary, you can think of yourself as a social butterfly or a social-lite. Perhaps measuring your social battery is a good way to gage your energy for socializing. And… learning new terms and applying them is fun too. Actually, creating new words is a blast for a ‘logophile’ like me.
Logophile: A lover of words.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
