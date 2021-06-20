Suzanne Reisler Litwin: You Are My Wheels

The planning takes the most amount of time. Months and months of planning. Months of hoping and wishing and waiting for the event day to come. The praying for good weather, health and success. You want it all to go well and for everyone to be happy.
This is how I feel from November until June. Each year, I start the planning for the JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes campaign in November and it ends mid-June the following year. In April the campaign is launched with all my hopes and wishes for it to be successful.
During the week of the event, I am so nervous. I’m hoping for good weather on the day and I should wake up feeling well and strong to lead my team. I’m thinking and thinking and over thinking during the week.
I barely sleep the night before.
The day of the event comes with such excitement, but 6 hours later, it’s finished with complete relief. Done! I get into bed in the middle of the afternoon and I sleep for a couple of hours. I wake up not knowing where I am and what just happened.
When I’m conscious and understanding, I am content. It’s done and I am very satisfied.
I baste. Reflect. Re-evaluate. Contemplate. Mindfully grateful, I thank G-d.
Once the major exhaustion leaves my body, I reflect on the whole process and dwell in the appreciation.
This year right before the walk event, I recited this short speech to our Team Suzie’s Sweethearts:
“Welcome everybody to the 2021 JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes. Welcome to my team and thank you for being here. Many people say to me, during the course of this time ‘Congratulations Sue on reaching your goal. You are great. Excellent work. You’re fantastic.’ And, I enjoy hearing that. But the truth is, I might be the engine, but it’s my team who are the wheels. And you are, everyone here today, you are my wheels. My wonderful supportive family, my loving friends, my amazing JDRF peeps, and my beloved sponsors. Without your support, I am just a machine. With you I come to life, I move and I make this happen in a loving beautiful way. I thank you for being here and for supporting our dream to one day, some day cure diabetes. Thank you.”
The truth is, I am an engine, running and churning in the quest to raise funds to help support research in curing Type 1 Diabetes. It’s our goal to do this. But it’s my supportive team which encourages us to strive for more. More creativity, more involvement, more interesting campaigns and more funds.
As soon as the event was over, our team sat on my backyard deck, snacked, hydrated and talked about the walk and all the years we have been doing this. How much fun we’ve had in the past and how much fun it was today.
Within the first 30 minutes, someone asked, “Hey Sue, what’s the plan for next year?”
My feet were still hot from the walk!
“Next year? Already?”
Yes! My team is already focused on next year. Even though our bodies were still sweating from the current walk, the thought of next year was looming. What will be our theme, slogans, t-shirt colour, letter insert gifts, and colour palette? What will we do?
I suggested we all think about this at the end of July… I need to just live in the moment of our current success. Really enjoy the present and breathe!
Breathe, pause and reflect.
And… Thank our beautiful, generous sponsors who helped us surpass our goal, by a mile!
As long as Type 1 Diabetes is not cured, the work will continue. But just as important as the work, is the time to enjoy all the efforts and appreciate the results.
So, Team Suzie Sweethearts is going to take some time off to relax, reflect, and re-charge. We are going to Love, love me do. You know we love you!
Unless, the think tank suddenly sparks and churns a great campaign theme and slogan… Then my engine will start revving, the wheels will slowly turn and roll down the road to the JDRF 2022 Walk to Cure Diabetes Campaign in a full throttle.
Remember, an engine is just an engine, a machine. But an engine with wheels goes places. It can go far and do amazing things along its way.
I thank you my precious family, friends, JDRF peeps and sponsors. I’m humbled.
If you would like to donate to our Team Suzie’s Sweethearts, 2021 JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes – Love to Find a Cure fundraising event, please click on this link below. Thank you!
“We put the FUN in FUNDRAISING!” - Wendy
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.