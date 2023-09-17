Suzanne Reisler Litwin: We R’ Wellness

At the beginning of the summer, I received a very interesting email from a Cummings Centre colleague, Marcy Beraznik-Greenspoon. She briefly wrote, “I have a project that I wanted to speak to you about. The Cummings Centre and Camp B’nai Brith of Montreal are putting together The Wellness Weekend, September 8th-10th. If you are available that weekend, I would like to explain it to you. Are you available today for a phone call?”
My eyes and ears perked up! My response: “Sure thing, call me anytime.”
After a few phone calls and some emails, I was onboard to teach two writing workshops during “The Wellness Weekend”. Actually, I was thrilled to be going back to camp and so looking forward to teaching the workshops, Writing by Candlelight and Journaling for Wellness.
During the summer months I prepared the teaching materials and patiently waited for the opportunity to go back to camp. With a little apprehension, the weekend was upon me and my new roommate, Shiri Taman. We had never been roommates before, so this was going to add to the unknown journey.
In the car with our bags packed, we headed to Camp B’nai Brith in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec in the Laurentian Mountains. Part of me couldn’t believe I was doing this, which was both in my comfort zone and really out of my comfort zone. But with each year of life, I commit to trying something new. This was my 60th birthday new adventure.
At arrival we were welcomed with gorgeous smiles and open arms, a beautiful blue “The Wellness Weekend” t-shirt, a really cool swag bag filled with fabulous goodies and the key to our room in the Retreat Centre. Already I felt the welcoming love from Shari-Ann, Susan, Lauren, Nadine and Pauline.
Shiri and I unpacked our clothing and prepared our beds. YES! It is camp! You need to bring your own bedding. I brought my coziest sheets, pillows, and comforter. I even brought a throw blanket. Hey! I love to sleep in a yummy bed at home or away at camp.
For the next hour, we walked around the campus and were amazed at the size of the camp. It had everything we wanted to do. I needed to constantly remind myself that I wasn’t going to have all the time of day and night to do all the activities because I was working during the weekend. So, I selected pickle ball and canoeing as my two favourite activities to do. Maybe I could squeeze in some Arts & Crafts.
With our name tags on, Shiri and I went to the meet & greet at 6 pm.
“Welcome to the Wellness Weekend! We are so glad you are here. After dinner, at 8:30, you can go to either the Dance Party in the gym or to the writing workshop, Writing by Candlelight with Suzanne in the Retreat Centre Chapel. Following that activity will have a sing along at the campfire with roasted marshmallows and s’mores at 9:30,” said Marcy, our fearless leader.
Now, I’m on deck to teach.
After a more than ever delicious dinner, which if memory serves me well, camp food didn’t taste anything like this? I was in the Chapel waiting for my eager students. In a very relaxed informal class setting, I delivered the Writing by Candlelight workshop in a sweatshirt and cargo pants. I don’t think I have ever delivered a lesson so casually dressed and in a quaint book filled Chapel.
We dimmed the lights and began to write by candlelight. It was so soothing and relaxing. I hope the students enjoyed the workshop as much as I did giving it. With more cozy flannel layers on, I made a mad dash to the blazing camp fire to get my gooey melted s’more fix. It was a perfect setting, seated around the crackling warm camp fire, singing memorable camp songs, beautifully delivered by our songstress Victoria. The thing with singing songs you sung at 16 is you know most of the songs. We all knew the chorus, yet we all struggled with the rest of the song, which made it so funny.
Such a cozy room.
The windows are na, na, na, la, la, la,
Na, na, na, na, la, la, la, la,
For you, only for you
Our house is a very, very, very fine house
With two cats in the yard
Life used to be so hard
Now everything is easy cause of you….
We all struggled with the lyrics to Our House by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, but we all got the chorus, which made it so silly and real. Back in our comfortable room, it didn’t take Shiri more than 30 seconds to fall soundly asleep. I’ve never seen anyone fall asleep faster! I need to know how to do that, which will be tomorrow’s search and discovery question. I lied in bed listening to the mountain breezes, crickets, and the occasional wildlife sounds. It was all so peaceful and tranquil.
The next day of The Wellness Weekend was action packed with so many activities to choose from. I managed to get to play pickle ball and go canoeing, my two favourites. You could have selected to do: Sunrise yoga & meditation, swimming indoors or outdoors, tennis, boating, rock climbing, four different fitness classes, a paint workshop, a nutrition workshop, and my writing workshop, Journaling for Wellness.
Considering all the choices to choose from, I think a Wellness WEEK is what we all wished for.
To add more wonderful, each meal was delicious. Nothing like the camp food I remembered. So tasty, fresh, and perfectly seasoned. I knew it was good at the amount of times people returned for second and third helpings. Also, each meal was thoroughly interesting and eye opening, as we often sat and ate with people we just met. I found myself listening much more than speaking. I was so mesmerized by learning about other people’s lives and loves.
On the last brisk evening, we made wishes while dramatically casting candles into the lake. It was a defining moment. It took me a while to compose my wish as my wish list was very long. Off the candle went, floating in a biodegradable paper boat, into the sea of the lake. Feeling more bonded and melancholy, we once again sat around the camp fire, roasting and toasting marshmallows, while singing mostly the choruses of the songs we sort of remembered.
That night I slept well. Not as fast falling asleep as my roommate, but I slept solidly.
On the morning of our departure, I didn’t want to leave camp, which was the same feeling I had at 15 when camp was over. I felt as though I needed more time with my new friends. I felt a love I wanted more of. I felt a comradery I haven’t felt in a long time. At breakfast someone hollered, “Same time next year!” She felt the same way I did. But… responsibilities were driving me in the direction of home. It was time to leave.
Shiri and I talked the whole way home about every aspect of how much we loved the weekend. How we wanted more of it. How we are going to encourage more of our friends to join us next year. And the most important question of all, how does she fall asleep in less than 30 seconds?
We tipped our hats off to Marcy Beraznik-Greenspoon, the brainchild of The Wellness Weekend. Along with her amazing Cummings Centre staff (also so incredibly warm and kind) who really embrace the success of this event with all their hearts. Along with the amazing chef, the kitchen staff and the Camp B’nai Brith leaders, this weekend was a labour of love. Everyone was at the top of their game and gave with all their hearts.
You can go to more luxury wellness resorts and spend a lot more money, but you may never find the grass roots wholesome natural goodness that experiencing wellness at camp can provide. My recommendation is enormous! The Wellness Weekend is the perfect get away, it’s the perfect recharge and it’s the perfect soulful restorative experience. It’s the community you didn’t know you needed. My suggestion is to register for next year as soon as registration opens up. It may sell out as every participant has certainly told their family and friends and have already marked their calendars for 2024. I did… 😉
Here is the link for The Wellness Weekend: https://www.wellnessweekend.ca/
I look forward to saying to you, “I told you so.”
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.