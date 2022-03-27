Suzanne Reisler Litwin: ‘We’ People

A dear friend sent me a very important notice. It was a request for items to help Ukrainian refugees. The Ukrainian Catholic Parish Of The Assumption Of Blessed Virgin Mary in Montreal was reaching out to the Montreal community for donations. The donations were specific such as: canned and dried foods, gift cards for grocery stores and pharmacies, medical supplies, and many other items. The notice is with this article.
At the time, I was feeling powerless in how I would be able to help the horrible tragedy of war in Ukraine. Nothing good comes from war, nothing. I felt that I needed to do something, anything. With this notice, my friend gave me an opportunity and a purpose to help those who were suffering.
I went through my home and collected all kinds of items on the list. I went to the pharmacy and grocery store and got more. My goal was to fill up a large garbage bag.
I succeeded! I was proud of my efforts. Now, my goal was to bring it to the church the next day.
That morning, I placed the bag in the trunk of my car. I stood back and looked at the bag. It was a full garbage bag with items needed, but I was feeling incomplete. The bag was dwarfed by the size of the trunk. Not that my car is so big, it just seemed as though more was needed to be done in order to fill the trunk space.
The plan was to go to the Ukrainian church, which was quite a distance from where I live…, but with just one bag? Something didn’t feel right.
Looking at that one bag in my trunk, I knew I could do more, if “I” became “WE”!
So… I sent the notice to my closest friends and family and asked if they would like to participate in donating the needed items. I welcomed all their donations to my home, as I was eager to bring more than one bag to the church.
That’s when the ordinary became extraordinary. My friends and family rose to the occasion and happily filled my home with their glorious donations. Bags and bags of foods, medical supplies, special items, and carefully selected gift cards were delivered. The donations kept coming to my home for about a week.
On a crisp, sunny Tuesday morning, I borrowed my friend’s pickup truck and filled the cab with bags and bags of donations. In the beginning, my one bag was insufficient by the size of my trunk. Now, my car could not hold all the donations, I needed a pickup truck!
The Power of Together!
The truth is… One person can do just so much, but together, we can make a big difference! WE, is the way to be!
As I was driving to the Ukrainian church, I was beaming with pride for the love of my family and friends. Once I arrived, I backed up the truck towards the donation door. As soon as I put the truck in park, beautiful volunteers received me with big smiles. Many volunteers helped to empty the cab. “Thank you madame. Merci, madame. God bless you madame. Go with God madame.” These were the words spoken to me.
I went into the church to deliver the specific gift cards. At that point I was received by the head volunteer. He was so gracious. That’s when I noticed the many volunteers, working in specific departments, sorting through bags of diapers, clothing, food, medical supplies, kitchen supplies, etc. So much sorting, so much organizing, so much need!
I learned that some supplies will stay in Montreal and some will be sent to Europe where most of the refugees are.
Seeing this massive operation of sorting through the piles of donations, I once again felt helpless and reduced by the enormous level of need. I guess it’s all about perspective, one bag of supplies, along with many bags of supplies, to help enormous amounts of refugees. I think every little bit helps.
The cab of the pickup truck was emptied. I was blessed by the volunteers. I felt we did something useful and helpful. But, so much more help is needed and will be needed for a very long time.
With this article you will find the items which the Ukrainian Catholic Parish is presently collecting. The church address is 6185 10th Avenue, Montreal, Quebec, H1Y 2H5. Perhaps you have some of these items to donate? If you are interested in volunteering at the church, please call 514-593-0707. Every little bit of help is needed.
What I learned the most during this experience is The Power of Together. As one person, we can do so much. But as a group of people we can do so much more. From one bag in a car to a truck load, the power is in the “WE”.
WE can make a difference. I cannot stress the importance in the collectivity of working together and being “WE” minded people. We DO have the power to make a huge difference.
“If everyone does a little bit to help, it will add up to a lot.” Ellen – Friend Editor.
Please collect all your “WE” people and maybe, just maybe, WE can put a Goodly dent into this world.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
