Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Valuable Reciprocation

Life is a big give and take kind of game. Not complicated if you keep it simple. If you woke up from a decent sleep, you are already ahead of the game. If you had a good day, you are way ahead of the game.
Who is keeping the score? I think about this all the time.
Are you keeping score? Is G-d keeping score? Do you think there is a score?
Something to think about…
For me, whoever or whatever is keeping the score, I believe there needs to be a balance of what goes into life and what goes out. When there is a balance, usually the score is even and there’s peace.
So much in life is freely given. I’m not talking about free in the sense of money. Money is not part of this life equation.
Let me explain: In the morning you wake up and start your day. The air you breathe is free. We hope it’s clean and fresh. Without it we could not survive, but it’s free. Next is water. We need to drink water and hopefully it’s clean too. All I need to do is open a tap and I have fresh running water to drink any time of the day or night. It just flows for me. I can adjust the temperature also. I can make it warm or cold and mix the two temperatures to make it perfect. This is a luxury! I do appreciate it all the time.
Where I live I am surrounded by beautiful trees and flowers. I love nature and I appreciate it. For this, I take special care of my surrounding environment. These beautiful trees are gifts from Mother Nature. The annual flowers and perennial plants are also gifts from her. I take good care of these unique gifts for me, and for her.
Some nights the sun set is incredible. The sky is amassed with colours of the rainbow. It’s as if an artist painted this sky canvas just for me. Another gift from God, Mother Nature, and the world.
Somedays the air temperature if just perfect. There’s a slight breeze and coolness to the air and the sky is so clear. During these days, it’s so easy to breathe. I fill my lungs and hold the air in to expand my chest. It feels so good to do that. I say, “Thank you!”
The sun warms me.
The night calms me.
The wind awakes me.
The snow excites me.
I can write many more lines of this poem. So much of what the world gives me, I appreciate and love. I receive everything with gratitude.
But… as much as I receive from God, Mother Nature and/or world, I must give back.
We must all give back. Humans take so much, willingly and unwillingly. We take the water, nature, air, and the resources.
Ask yourself, what do you give back?
If all we do it take from the world, how will it survive and be happy? Is our happiness the only happiness which is important? I think God’s, Mother Nature’s and the world’s happiness is equally as important as ours. So how do YOU create this balance?
What do you give back in return for the air, water, nature and the resources? What do you give back for this life?
And… when we add people to the world, our children, we add more of those who need and take. We must give back more for the resources that they require. Meaning the more you take, the more you need to give back.
So, how do we do this?
There are so many ways. Whatever you take from the soil, give back nutrients, compost and fertilize. Keep your space of the world clean and cared for. Be kind and give to others in need. Whatever the need is as simple as a hug or a dollar, give it. Everyone has needs, everyone! God, Mother Nature and the world has needs.
Be especially kind to animals and fish and let them be free. Animals and fish in any cage are stressed and it’s inhumane. This stress reverberates through the animal kingdom and the push back usually causes an off balance of all living creatures. Don’t mess with the animals and fish. They are part of the cycle of life and need to live in peace, also.
Try to improve the quality of life for all those living. Choose a charity to help. There is so many which need you. If you give back to the world in some way, you will balance what it is you take.
The point is to find the balance between what you take and what you give from the world. To make it a Valuable Reciprocation.
If all you do it take from the world and please yourself, how will the resources maintain themselves for the next generations to come? If all we do it take and take and take and please only ourselves, how will the world, God or Mother Nature sustain themselves? How will they survive too? How will they be happy?
I wonder about their happiness too, not just mine.
The next time you see a beautiful sky, a sunset, or live through a perfect day, thank the world. Appreciate all you have been given. Take this happiness and give it to something or someone else. Spread the joy and give it back too.
The balance you create will create true inner peace within you.
The Beatles knew this…
The End – by The Beatles
And in the end
The love you take
Is equal to the love you make
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
