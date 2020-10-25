Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Ur So Annoying!

Stop it! Ur so annoying!!!! I know I am. I’m not sorry about that. Actually, I kinda of like being a little annoying. I repeat my words all the time. It annoys the sh*t out of a lot of people. You know what I say, “TOUGH!”
I’m not perfect! You’re not perfect! Everyone and everybody is annoying to someone at some point. Live with it.
If you realize that nothing is perfect, you will appreciate the imperfections of everyone and everything and get over being annoyed.
However…
Nothing could be more annoying than completing a 1000 piece jig saw puzzle and realize one piece is missing. Ask my friend Lisa, as she just completed a huge puzzle and it was missing one darn piece. UGH! That’s so annoying!
While I was walking into a grocery store, I noticed a single jig saw puzzle piece on the ground. I immediately thought to myself, poor little puzzle piece is lost. I’m sure all the other puzzle piece mates in the box must feel terrible about having a missing piece.
Could this be Lisa’s missing puzzle piece? New book title, “Story of the lost puzzle piece.”
When I open up a fresh new jig saw puzzle box, I think of the pieces as people on different teams. Everyone needs to fit together in order to accomplish the grand task of being 1 whole picture. The border pieces are on one particular team as they all share the same flat side function. The same colour pieces are on another team. The random colours fit among all the teams. Every piece has a particular role to play and every piece is needed to make the jig saw puzzle whole. It’s a team effort.
As the person who is creating the puzzle, I am in charge of the teams. Like I’m the director of a film. I tell each team to do what needs to be done.
Of course there will be pieces which won’t fit no matter what you do. This is when patience is needed as eventually, those pieces will find their mate. Patience is needed when working on jig saw puzzles, especially those with many pieces.
Unfortunately, this little lost piece will be the reason a puzzle will not be whole. So, I took a photo of it to remind myself of the hope found in little imperfections. The inspiration I found in the little lost puzzle piece gave me so much food for thought.
It’s those little imperfections which make us who we are. Not the perfections.
It’s the drastic imperfection of the leaning Tower of Pisa which makes it amazing to view and visit.
It’s the imperfect stunning jagged mountain shape of The Matterhorn which makes it so imposing and breath taking.
It’s the beautiful imperfection of Barbara Streisand’s nose which makes her incredibly striking and real.
I can go on and on and on about finding interest and beauty in imperfection. I’m sure you know many examples of this too.
The point is not only about the beauty of imperfection, but also the importance of it.
Getting back to the missing puzzle piece. Although it’s lost and will be the cause of a puzzle being incomplete, its value was not lost even on the ground. It sparked my interest and I’m sure many people who saw it thought something of the simplicity of a single lost puzzle piece.
The imperfection of the puzzle will be so annoying to the people putting the teams and puzzle together. But isn’t imperfection annoying in general? Isn’t the annoyance or stir which makes something interesting? Isn’t it the discomfort which sparks the conscious?
That one missing puzzle piece, that one unruly child, that one stupid broken nail, that toe which keeps getting stubbed, that one missing ingredient, the uneven painting hanging on your wall, the first little dent in your brand new car…UGH!!!! SO ANNOYING!
I get it.
It’s also the interesting, the character, and… the complete acceptance of imperfection.
In writing this article, I’ve made the little missing puzzle piece immortal.
Imperfection acceptance is the way to go beyond the realm of annoyance.
Just accept it and move on team!
Oh where, oh where has my little puzzle piece gone?
Oh where, oh where can it be?
With its sides cut short
And its sides cut long
Oh where, oh where can it be?
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
