Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Todayness

Did you know that inspiration is everywhere? All you need to do is open your eyes, ears, and senses to it. Enhance the experience of life and you will be inspired. Or… simply be a creative writing instructor!
My wonderful profession puts me in the inspiration lane of life every day. During the weeks when I teach creative writing courses, I am surrounded by 30+ students who write creative pieces for their assignments. Like a box of chocolates, “You never know what you’re gonna get.” — Forrest Gump.
When we share our work, some students sing their assignments to our classmates. Sometimes students play an instrument and read their poetry or sing song lyrics. Last week a student asked us to close our eyes while she read her incredible visual piece. One time, we ate cake while students read their birthday tributes. The level of creativity is always expanding and I am so grateful to be at the helm of this amazing bath of expressive wordery – wizardry of words.
For my students in the Cummings Centre course, “Write About It”, last week’s assignment was to:
Think about a special day of the year which stands out differently from all the other days. When writing about this day, do not tell us about it. Show the meaning of the day and be very descriptive. Show by using actions, dialogue, interior monologues, body language, characterization, setting and other writing techniques. Be expressive!
Each student had the opportunity to read their beautifully crafted assignments. We heard about religious days, days that changed the world forever, days of glorious birth, and days of peace and restoration. Then John Kozakiewicz read his piece titled, “Todayness”.
+++
Todayness
By John Kozakiewicz
We all have special days that we memorialize or ritualize (or perhaps not). These days may be unique in the joy they elicit, the sadness and grief they may be imbued with, the guilt, remorse, and what-ifs surrounding them.
Today - right now - we are animated in life by forces and energy we do not understand. Dylan Thomas wrote, "The force that through the green fuse drives the flower drives my green age…" Today is a special, unique day of the year that stands out in its very todayness. I believe the essence of this todayness to be scattered liberally everywhere.
You do not have to go somewhere deemed special or unique, nor wait in eager – or morbid - anticipation for the arrival of your memorable day. That memorable day, that memorable moment is here, now. How momentous is that! The golden sunset shimmering and flickering through the tree branches upon the southern wall of the apartment building across the street is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Those exact patterns will never be repeated. That can only happen on a special day marked by todayness, which comprises countless deep and memorable moments, strung like a garland across our consciousness. Their very fleetingness makes them precious beyond measure.
Tonight's bright waxing moon is a comforting, reassuring presence. Listen to her words, "Everything will be alright, my children. When things seem at their darkest, I am here, even when you cannot see me during the day or on an overcast night."
+++
As a class, we were mesmerized. John took our breath away. He wrote about today and the importance of being in, aware and present of this day. The gratitude of now and being present. Each student wanted to reread his assignment, so we shared it in an email after class.
I knew I couldn’t just leave these words on my desktop. Sharing John’s perspective was so important, for everyone to live in the present and to appreciate it fully.
I suggest reading “Todayness” a couple of times to let it sink in. Then, get out there and enjoy the day. Walk with your head held high and with good posture. Feel your feet presented on the earth. Tune into your sense of smell, sight, touch, taste, and sounds all around you. Embrace the rhythm of your breathing and attach gratitude to each inhale and exhale. Breathe in deeply and enjoy that worldly air.
As I write this, I’m so grateful for the opportunity to teach such inspirational minds. Sometimes, I can’t wait for our next class. What will my students write and how will it be read? What will be their perspective? What imaginative, ingenious, clever, humorous, innovative prose will we share?
Living in the Now is ever present and essentially now.
I thank you my beloved students!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
