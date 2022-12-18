Suzanne Reisler Litwin: To Menou with Love — A Love Story

When I was nine years old, I went to Green Acres Summer Day Camp. On weekdays, at 8 a.m. the Elephant bus picked me up at my home. I would spend the day playing and swimming at day camp and returned around 4 p.m.
One day, I got off the bus and found a Tabby cat gingerly walking around our property. I signaled to it and it suddenly came to me. I named her Menou. Although my mother didn’t like cats and told me not to feed her, I did.
Each day, I would jump out of the afternoon bus and quickly run to give her tuna, water and lots of cuddles. This went on for weeks during the summer of 1971. On a very hot day, I got off the bus and I couldn’t find Menou. Surprisingly, she was on a blanket at my front door. My mother told me she was in labor and was about to give birth! I was so excited to watch this miracle of life. I sat next to her for hours, but nothing happened that night.
The next morning, I didn’t want to go to camp. I wanted to watch over Menou and care for her. My mother insisted I go. Reluctantly, I got on the bus and left my heart with Menou.
Finally, the day was over and I ran off the bus. I found Menou on the blanket with five kittens lying around her body. I felt like their mother. I named the kittens Blackie, Smokie, Rusty, Tiger and Menou Jr. I loved Menou and I especially loved her kittens. They were so sweet and had adorable faint squeaky voices.
At that time, I insisted we call a vet and get Menou proper food so she could feed her babies well. My mother listened to me and got her Mother & babycat foods. She was so hungry and thirsty and ate very well.
We moved Menou from our front porch to a backyard shed, where she could rest and feed her kittens in peace. I spent every free moment with her and the kittens. I loved her and I adored her beautiful babies. Every minute of every day I spent with Menou. Her kittens were growing so quickly. After a few weeks they were already walking around, meowing, feeding and being so silly. They were the greatest entertainment that summer.
My mother told me the kittens and Menou could stay the summer, but once school started, the cats had to go! I couldn’t breathe at the thought of losing my family. I said, “I will leave with them too!”
At the end of August, the kittens were healthy and ready to be adopted. Our neighbours were excited to become cat parents. Smokie, with his long grey fluffy hair was the first kitten to leave. Then Blackie left with his long black hair and white spotted paws. Rusty had patches of colours all over his body. He was the third cat to leave.
With every departed cat, my heart broke a little bit. I wanted to keep my cat family as a family, but it was a big responsibility to care for six cats.
Menou Jr. went to my friend Beverly. That was OK for me. Tiger was the runt of the litter. I tenderly hand feed him every day. No one wanted to adopt him, so I begged my mother to keep him and Menou. She said, “NO!” Her words were, “When you get a home of your own, you can have as many cats as you want. I don’t like cats and I won’t have them in this home.”
I wanted to run away with the cats and never come back. That night, I slept in the shed with Menou and Tiger. I loved the cats more than anything else in my life.
On the day before school started, my mother and father took Menou and Tiger to the SPCA. I ran to my bedroom and cried into my pillow for the longest time. I cried for days and I hated living at home. My heart ached and I felt broken. I couldn’t wait to have a home of my own.
Many years later, I had a home of my own. I found my cat Rayon and we lived together for 11 beautiful years. Although, Menou and her kittens will always be the loves of my life.
I love animals. I especially love cats and dogs. When I lived with my parents I had many animals. Over a period of time, I had tropical fish, two hamsters, turtles, a guinea pig, two chicks, a rabbit, a cat, and I tried to convince my parents to allow me to keep a dog. No free moving animals were allowed to live in my childhood home, as my mother generally did not like animals. I had to respect that…
Having Menou and all the other animals taught me how to be responsible for caring for them. At a very young age, I learned how to be responsible for another life. This is a very important lesson to teach your children. Not only is caring for animals an important lesson to learn, but the sharing of your love and receiving love back is the greatest gift.
Consider adopting a wonderful animal. Menou and Tiger were adopted many, many years ago. I hope whoever adopted the cats, gave the love I still have for them today. Share your love, and in return, you will receive love.
Wishing you all a glorious holiday season and a very healthy happy New Year.
With adoring love to you,
Suzanne Reisler Litwin
