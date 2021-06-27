Suzanne Reisler Litwin: The Spring 2021 Series: Pumping Up Positivity: Part Four – Les Soul Sistas

Welcome to The 2021 Spring Series – Pumping Up Positivity! This is the most encouraging series you will ever read. What’s it about? I’m glad you asked. It’s about living through challenging times with an encouraging positive perspective.
Everyone is living a very different life, especially now. Everyone has a different perspective and interesting tools for living in the positive. I asked an eclectic group of people to answer a questionnaire based on their “Positive Perspectives”. In this series, I will share with you their very generous and thought provoking responses.
Perhaps you will adopt some of these positive tools and broaden your own perspective. Enjoy, Living in the Now!
This week, I introduce to you three women who don’t know each other, but I feel they have intertwining soulful budding new life directions, also known as Les Soul Sistas. Fatima Rizzo – Translator, aspiring writer and lover of everything ocean, Lucy Verebes Shapiro – Real Estate Professional Extraordinaire, athlete, mom, and busy, Lynn Cantin – Artist of incredible talent and beauty, strong, and soulful.
Fatima Rizzo
- Translator, aspiring writer and lover of everything ocean.
Just as I was preparing this part four of the series, our aspiring writer Fatima, was published twice! This was a hugely exciting event for her and me too. I will share with you the links to her fresh publications as this is the NEW in her life.
The ‘Greyhound Diaries’ – the people you meet when you travel by bus. Monday, May 17, 2021
- https://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/rizzo-the-greyhound-diaries-the-people-you-meet-when-you-travel-by-bus
Greyhound Canada’s demise a loss for those who enjoy the journey and the destination. Monday, May 24 2021
- https://www.google.ca/amp/s/www.thestar.com/amp/opinion/contributors/2021/05/24/greyhound-canadas-demise-a-loss-for-those-who-enjoy-the-journey-and-the-destination.html
I met Fatima many years ago. She was a student of mine at Concordia University. We have kept in touch over the years. We share a love for everything ocean. I get her spirit and her love of books and words. Fatima shared answers to my questions.
I asked, what positive words do you think about or use during your day?
Ocean, marine life, romance, summer rain, relaxation. These are not positive words exactly but rather images that speak to me and touch my soul.
What is your positive perspective?
It seems we live in a world where everyone wants to do more or be more. I find that exhausting. I got caught up in that a few years ago when I felt my life wasn’t quite where it was supposed to be. I’ve made adjustments, changed certain perceptions and things seem to be working out a whole lot better for me. I think believing we are enough is the start of a positive perspective.
What tools do you use to maintain your positivity?
I find immersing myself in a good book to be a real joy. I read a lot. Books not only allow me to travel but also let me tap into different perspectives and mindsets. I also exercise for at least one hour a day. I love attending barre classes and wake up at 5 a.m. every morning just to work out. I’m not fond of winter, but I still like to get out and walk around noon hour when the sun shines bright. This year, I purchased a pink parka and it has made a real difference! Whenever I put it on, I immediately think of pastel-coloured houses in Charleston or of a delicate floral shift dress and my mood instantly softens. I think even if I were to become an avid skier, I would still always need a reminder of summer.
What suggestions would you give others to help them maintain their positivity?
It’s very individual but I would say to never try to be like someone else. Social media has made this even harder. Who you are and what you like is already fabulous.
What is beautiful in your life? What is your joy?
I love art, especially seascapes. I love discovering new artists whose paintings resonate with me. I love flowers , home decorating and the ocean. The ocean is my happy place. My curiosity is also a joy. I’m easily marveled and love earning about the how and why of even the simplest things. How do newborn turtles find their way to the ocean from their nest? Why does their mother leave them? There is so much joy in discovery.
What are you grateful for?
I’m grateful for my sister. No matter what happens in life we will always have each other.
Thank you so much Fatima.
- https://www.facebook.com/fatima.rizzo.10
- Titter: @RizzoFati
Lucy Verebes Shapiro
- Real Estate Professional Extraordinaire, athlete, mom, and always busy.
Lucy is a very busy wonderful person. Her plate is full. Actually, I would describe her plate as double stuffed. Her answers to my questions were very brief. Quite fitting for her personality, to the point and onto the next thing. Here are some of her answers to my questions. Don’t blink or you might miss them.
I asked, when you wake up in the morning, what is the first thing you think about?
What do I have to accomplish today? Every day I like to know I have a goal.
I look at my schedule and if it’s not full enough, I find more tasks to fill it.
I call all the members of my family to check in, so I know my people are all ok.
BUT- before I do anything, I EXERCISE!!!!
What is your positive perspective?
What can I accomplish today? Who can I connect with today? Who can I check in with? It’s been especially hard during the pandemic, but an extra effort is needed here. I know when I do this, people are surprised, and it brings joy to us all.
Who did I help today? Even in some small way... Knowing I have helped someone in some small way makes me feel like I contribute. There is no better feeling than another person’s gratitude.
What are your current best moments?
Omg! Too many to list...
My son getting into med school.
My other son getting an incredible job upon graduation from Cornell.
Accomplishing a work goal! For so many years my life was about making everyone else’s accomplishments my priority. It’s a very good moment when I can say the same!
What tools do you use to maintain your positivity?
Exercise. Definitely exercise. And surrounding myself with positive, uplifting people.
What suggestions would you give others to help them maintain their positivity?
Set attainable goals.
What is the future like for you?
Hopefully great! I started a new chapter is Real Estate 2 years ago. I am working hard to bring success to my clients while I feel accomplishment through them.
What is beautiful in your life? What is your joy?
My husband and kids, I still have my mom, working, special friends, and being healthy! I look forward to reconnecting with all those who I missed so dearly during Covid, slowly we are emerging.
Thank you Lucy for your brief and en pointe responses.
- Lucy Verebes Shapiro
- (514)234-8528
Lynn Cantin
- Artist of incredible talent and beauty, strong, and soulful.
It’s so interesting how I met Lynn. We have sweethearts as mutual friends. We both love Roberta Terry, who is her daughter-in-law and my writing student. I met Lynn at Roberta’s baby shower. Lynn is an incredible artist. On large canvases, she captures real and natural beauty of her subjects. Awe inspiring. I recently saw her in the park at her grandson’s 5th birthday party. So, I guess I’ve known Lynn for 5 years. How time flies!
Here are Lynn’s very generous answers to my questions.
When you wake up in the morning, what’s the first thing you think about?
When I wake up in the morning I set my mind to what will be the order of the day to reach my objectives. I usually give myself more objectives in order to keep going, more than less is better to keep a momentum and get as much done.
Often it’s in the shower that I let my mind fix the problems of the day. It’s where I pick my brain to get my imagination going to find new ideas. It’s where I find solutions, where I put myself in a positive setting from the negative that could have emerged beforehand. When I come out of the shower, I found mostly all the solutions to everything and I am ready to attack my day…. Just to say, I often take long showers! lol.
What positive words do you think about or use during your day?
There is many positive words but I prefer saying, “Go for it “”or “Time always makes its way “or “There is nothing without nothing”. The best positive word is “DREAM” because DREAMS COME THROUGH!
What is your positive perspective?
For me the pandemic did not affect the positive perspective in my life at all. To the contrary, I think the changes and getting forced to rethink our everyday life was a great opportunity to achieve a greater ambition. This created positive changes. Change is healthy, it’s good, and it does not happen for nothing, it moves people towards their aspirations.
Is your perspective realistic?
Like people say “go big or go home”, so yes anything and any perspective can be realistic, but no one should think there’s no hard work attached to it. For me, my art is the path to achieve the goals. I am very thankful to do something I love. It makes it so much easier to work hard!! I just wish there were more than 24 hours in one day, because the number of canvas I have in mind is endless!
What suggestions would you give others to help them maintain their positivity?
DREAM BIG!! If you keep dreaming and make the small steps to achieve those dreams you will stay positive. I believe people who do not pursue their dreams have less meaning in their lives. So all dreams big or small are great tools to maintain positivity.
My mom has great wisdom. Still at the age of 89 she aspires to fulfill her dreams. With her frail health it is her dreams that have kept her alive. Now her dream is simple, just to be able to see her great grandchildren this year. This dream keeps her going until it’s achieved, then she goes on to her next dream. I’ve never seen a person so positive. My mom is truly an example of positivity. She was certainly my model of positivity and I thank her for that.
What is the future like for you?
The future is hope. For me the future is allowing me to use my creativity and achieve my full potential . I believe that every person is given a talent and each person must use it somehow so it does not go to waste.
How do you feel today?
I feel good and full of hope. I believe in hope, dreams and the future.
What is beautiful in your life? What is your joy?
I enjoy peaceful times and cozy moments. I appreciate beauty of nature, the outdoors, the sun, the summer, even the winter. I appreciate other artists with their endless creativities which is truly so beautiful to me.
My inner joy comes from creating. This fulfills me.
What are you grateful for?
I am grateful for what I have of what I accomplished up until now. I am grateful for the people around me, my family, my husband, children and grandchildren. I am grateful for all the friends I share time with. I am grateful for all the fantastic artists I have time to share words and thoughts with. I love exchanging thoughts with others.
Please add anything else you would like to share:
Live life to the fullest! Enjoy the ride and let your dreams guide you!
- Lynn Cantin Arts
- www.lynncatinarts.com
- Instagram @Lynn.Cantin.arts
- Facebook @Lynn Cantin Arts
- Gallea @Gallea.ca/en/artists/lynn-cantin
Thank you to my beautiful Soul Sistas: Fatima Rizzo, Lucy Verebes Shapiro and Lynn Cantin. I hope their positive perspectives were helpful and encouraging. Next week our series wraps up with Part Five and the final 4 positive perspectives. Which… I hope will “Pump You Up!” and settle you into a lovely endless summer.
Remember to smile right into the sunshine and this time say “Cheese!”
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
