Suzanne Reisler Litwin: The Power of the Word NO!

For many years, way too many years I was easily persuaded. "Come on Sue, you can do it. I'm sure you won't mind. Give it a try. Let’s have the most fun, come on! It will be great, let’s go!"
As long as I can remember, I've done things I didn't want to do until.....
I found my NO voice.
For me, it took a certain level of strength and maturity to find my NO voice. Now that I have it, I'm empowered when using it. I feel great saying NO when I mean NO… and stick to my convictions.
"No, I don't want to eat pizza. You can. I’ll eat something else. No, I don't like to spend time in the company of that person. No, I'm not going out because I'm tired. No, thank you as I'm not interested. No, I won’t because I simply don’t want to, so there!"
NO really means NO in my books now.
Before, my NO voice would signal an opportunity for someone to persuade me. Now, it doesn't. Its firm and I LOVE me more for it.
Even though, I can manage a circus, it doesn't mean I'm willing to do so. Just because you can doesn't mean you want to. Don't mix those two up. Very capable people seem to be the ones who bend their NO voice all the time. They can do it all, so it’s assumed they will.
Has this reinforced my stubborn side? Oh, ya! I stick to my convictions and it feels good. Sorry, it actually feels GREAT!
I wish I had found my NO voice years ago. I would have saved myself from so many sh*tty situations. I would’ve been a more empowered confident younger woman. “Sue, oh the knowledge you have now, could have benefitted the youthful you.”
Listen up youngins, find your NO voice now. Don't wait to be an old goat like me. Know the power in your NO voice and use it. There is nothing wrong with using it when you feel the need to. Don’t worry so much about disappointing others at the cost of disappointing yourself.
If you don't want to do something, speak up and say so. Then control the inevitable convincing opportunities.
NO is no. NO is not maybe. And… Certainly, NO is not yes.
What boils my blood is when someone says, "They said no, but they really mean yes." Fun fact…. NO never means YES! Get that through your head and stop wasting everyone’s time.
Last time I checked the meaning of NO is a negative response to an action.
Now that you have learned this valuable lesson, apply it.
I think I made my point quite clearly.
Now for some examples of Dumb Sue not using her NO voice:
I’m around 18 years old and out with my friends. We are in a fun bar in downtown Montreal, sitting on the terrace of Casa Pedro, drinking their famous sangria. My friend offers me a Vantage cigarette. I decline the offer. My friends push me to smoke, but I refuse again. After the pitcher of sangria is gone, they offer me to smoke again. This time I try to smoke and end up coughing so badly, I fall off the chair, gag and toss my cookies! Not such a pretty sight. My friends thought it was hysterical. I felt like crap for the rest of the night and never smoked again. Dumb Sue! A strong NO voice could have helped me.
The little voice in my head told me not to go out with that guy. He had shifty eyes and an awkward smile. I declined his offer to go on a date. Something about him just didn’t feel right. However, days and days passed and the offer was suggested many times. So, I went on a date with him. After the date, we kissed and he gave me his address and phone number. He had a weird kiss and stale breath. A couple of weeks later, I received a post card from him. I sent a reply letter to his address. The letter was returned to sender! I called him, but his phone number didn’t exist. I should’ve listened to the little voice in my head. Once again, I felt like crap.
In my early-40s, I was really easily persuaded, almost at a fault. I was convinced to go to a HUGE fundraising event. There was going to be many people, lots of food, and all kinds of activities. I was nervous just thinking about the evening. I did not want to go and I mentioned that often. I was convinced it was going to be an exciting, fun night. It was such a huge event, I got lost. I was lost in the crowd for the longest time that I felt like crying. After an hour of trying to find a person I knew to hang on to, I called a taxi and went home. I cried in the taxi. It was a really bad night and I needed to get home into my bed to find comfort. In the first place, I knew I didn’t want to go. Why didn’t I listen to my NO voice? Perhaps I didn’t want to disappoint the people who wanted me to be there. Me first Sue, I’ve learned.
Now, NO thank you works just fine for me. I don’t even need to provide an excuse. If I don’t want to attend, I don’t. I simply say NO Thank you. If someone needs a reason, the reason is ME.
I speak for all of ME now, even the convincing side. 😊
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.