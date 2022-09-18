Suzanne Reisler Litwin: The Licorice of Life

Here’s an amazing quote: "One way of looking at this might be that, for 42 years, I've been making small regular deposits in this bank of experience: education and training," said US Airways Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger." And on January 15, the balance was sufficient so that I could make a very large withdrawal."
This quote is from Chesley Burnett “Sully” Sullenberger III. Captain Sullenberger is an American diplomat and retired airline pilot best known for his heroism as captain of US Airways Flight 1549 that he ditched in the Hudson River in 2009 after both engines were disabled by a bird strike. All 155 people aboard survived.
I think about this quote all the time as it applies to so many aspects of life. The investment you make in your family, your friends, your profession, and the world. It takes years and years of experiencing life to really reap the benefits of a solid investment. Not to say that this theory doesn’t apply to finances. It does, but actual financial investments are probably riskier in nature.
Let’s talk about investing in family. It takes years to develop close family ties and bonds. Families grow and change just like everything else does. People come into the family and people leave the family. The dynamics change with the incoming and outgoing tides. Being able to surf all those different family waves is the best way to survive and invest in the constant changes.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that the original family base you grew up with will always stay the same. It won’t, it can’t. Every new family member or loss will cause a shift, which is to be expected. Appreciating all the differences and changes is the best approach. Forgiveness is another perspective which should be given with willingness. Give tons of love freely too! Say, “I love you”, and give big hugs often.
Invest in simply knowing your family is always in a state of change. Accept this and give love, love, love. Also, everything in the world grows and evolves in strange ways; you can thank Father Time and Mother Nature for that.
Friends are the family you chose. Friends come into your life naturally. You might be classmates, dancing little nightlights, teammates, band mates, or bunkmates. These wonderful people might even know you better than your actual family members do. Friends are usually the secret keepers and maybe the soulmates of your life.
Investing in your family and friendships, sisterhoods and brotherhoods are needed for when the days are darkest or when the days are brightest. Who will hold you when the depths of despair blind your judgement? Who will dance with you in the inner circle of unbridled glory? Who will cheer you on or up at your greatest accomplishments or horrible defeats? You can count on some wonderful family members and great friends.
Friendships are the ‘ebb and flow’ of daily life. Friendships also go through changes as people’s lives experience many adjustments along the way. Bending that licorice of life and going with the flow is needed to sustain beautiful friendships and families.
So… Invest in them.
Don’t wait on these life investments as nothing is a guarantee. Build strong ties with your licorice. Wrap your best, sweetest people in with you. Invest in love and love will invest in you, as…
You never know when you might need to make a very, very big withdrawal.
With love, The Candy Girl
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
