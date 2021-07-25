I was 9 months pregnant and beyond recognition. Having gained more than 50% of my body weight, I could barely move. I no longer could touch my toes, and as a dancer that was embarrassing. My rings didn’t fit on my fingers and I could only wear flip flops on my feet. I was so swollen friends called me Fred, as in Fred Flintstone. But…I was so happy to be pregnant, I couldn’t care what I looked like or weighed. In this condition, I moved into my first home.
It was an adorable semi-detached home with a good sized backyard. I loved this home. I especially loved decorating it and preparing the baby’s room. I did not know the gender of my baby. In 1990, gender reveals did not happen. Most people found out the gender of their child at birth or via a clear ultrasound, which at the time made plenty of mistakes.
So, the baby’s room was gender neutral. Once we knew more, we were going to spruce it up. We moved in during the month of September. The baby was due in a couple more weeks. I waddled around unpacking boxes, eating, sleeping, constantly peeing and sleeping some more. More cheeseburgers, more bananas, more yogurt, and tons more fruit. I was eating and eating and loving every minute of this pregnancy.
On lovely early fall afternoons, I would write on a lounge chair in my new backyard. We had a gorgeous crab apple tree which was filled with fruits and provided perfect shade. During one of those afternoons, I heard a voice come from the other side of the backyard fence.
“Buon Giorno”
“Hello?” I replied. I questioned, I think I heard Italian?
“Vieni qui.”
I struggled to get out of the lounge chair and wobbled over to the backyard fence which was covered in vines.
In a very thick Italian accent with broken English, the Old Italian lady said,
“You live here? You new mama?”
I replied, “Si, si.”
Just then, she lifted a part of the vine covered fence and placed a basket in my garden.
“Del mio giardino. Mangia! Mangia!
Although my Italian was not strong, my French helped me to understand this basket of fruits and vegetables was for me to eat.
Inside the basket was basil, dill, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini apples and Italian plums.
I said, “Grazie Nonna”
And…Just like that, she was gone!
By the way, this wasn’t a small basket of fruits and vegetables; it was a very big heavy basket. It wasn’t easy for me to bend down, pick it up and bring it into my home.
When my husband got home from work, I told him about the Italian Lady who must live behind us. We decided to place a gift into the basket, lift the fence and put it into her yard.
A week later, the basket appeared again! This time the basket had all the same fruits and vegetables plus a little pumpkin and russet apples. Again, we took all her delicious goodies, then filled the basket with a bottle of wine and left it on her side of the fence.
At the end of October, I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. I was not in the garden for a long time.
While I was preparing formula for the baby, I noticed a shiny object coming from the garden. I asked my husband to go see what it was. He went into the garden, and returned with a basket filled with jars. The jars were filled with pickles, jams, and tomatoes sauce with a note.
Auguri!
I was really touched. How lovely was our Italian lady? We have been blessed with wonderful neighbours.
Sleepless nights, darkness, and cold covered the backyard. I did not see the Italian lady for many months, perhaps the entire winter and early spring.
Alas, the spring came and my baby was no longer an infant. In May she was 7 months old. We were spending more time going in and out of the backyard and garage. We had long stroller walks and mini play dates with friends.
I decided this year; I wanted to plant a vegetable garden for myself.
Towards the end of May, I was in my backyard planting my vegetable garden when I heard a voice I longed to hear.
‘Ciao Mamma, la primavera e arrivata!’
Yes! It was my darling Italian lady! She signaled me to follow her. “Vieni, vieni”, she kept saying to me. So I followed her into her garden.
What I thought was just a backyard garden was in fact a huge alley. In her thick Italian accent and broken English, she explained that her family owns the alley, which divides the properties. This alley was a road many years ago and her family converted it into a HUGE GARDEN! What a garden it was!
It was filled with many plum trees, apple trees of many different varieties, grape vines, tomato plants, cucumber, zucchini, beans, peas, corn, sun flowers, pumpkins, lettuce, squash, berries, grapes, etc.! This was not an alley way, this was a mini farm!
She explained her job was to maintain and harvest it, with help. However, her children and husband needed to plant the seeds as her back wasn’t strong enough. I was overwhelmed with the size of her garden (farm) and the amazing skills she had.
From that afternoon onward, I referred to her as my Insegnante, teacher.
That spring and summer, she worked her garden and produced beautiful crops. I worked my garden and produced a lot of spit up!
It was during the fall I was gifted with bi-monthly baskets of her beautiful fruits and vegetables. I gave her wine and other gifts in return. In the last basket of the late fall she left preserves, jams, pickles, tomato sauces and a hand knitted sweater for my beautiful bambino who was now 1. More blessings from my neighbor.
This went on for 6 years while we lived in our sweet semi-detached home. However, during the 7th winter, we moved to another street and I left my Italian teacher.
Recently, I walked passed my once semi-detached home. I know the new owners. I asked if they have seen the Italian lady from the backyard alley way.
Their reply was, “There’s an alley way in the backyard?”
I suppose the answer is that they haven’t seen her and it really isn’t an alley way, it’s a farm!
I thought about how wonderful it was knowing this woman and learning from her. How amazing it was that she gave us fruits of her labour. I wondered about her and I hope she is well. It’s been a long time, as my baby is now 30 years old. I’m sure her fruit trees are still baring fruits.
On my next walk to visit my sweet semi-detached home, I think I will venture off into the alley way and see what I can find. I hope I don’t get into trouble, but I do get caught doing something!
Oh, the people you meet along life’s interesting paths and alleys.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.