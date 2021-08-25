Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Take Me On

I don’t know what I was thinking when I got a perm! I already have curly hair, but I really wanted it to be big, even bigger when I crunched it and teased it. It was the best way to get 1980’s hair. Perm it, crunch it, defuse it, and tease it into place and spray the heck out of it.
For me, the greatest year was 1985. I had just graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Education degree. I was going to be a teacher (who couldn’t spell). My hair was permed and big. The fashion was oversized everything with shoulder pads to accentuate the even bigger oversized look. Computers were an up and coming tool which people were starting to use. I loved my Apple IIC computer because it helped me spell better, there is nothing like using a spell checker.
It was a time of revelation and innovation.
80’s music had a distinctive Synthpop new wave sound which was so easy to dance to.
Again, there was another definitive moment in 1985. I was in love with a particular band.
A-ha from Norway. The band consisted of members:
- Morten Harket – lead vocals
- Magne (Mags) Furuholmen – synthesizers, backing vocals
- Pål Waaktaar – guitars, keyboards, drum programming, backing vocals
It was their song, Take On Me. This song has a specific riff which is so catchy and I just love it!
Definition of riff
1: an ostinato phrase (as in jazz) typically supporting a solo improvisation, also: a piece based on such a phrase.
But… It doesn’t end there. The song was produced with one of the most interesting, innovative, and creatively unique videos. The riff and music video was what hooked me into the band.
Here is the link for the music video. I highly encourage you to view it. It’s amazing!!!!
A-ha – Take On Me (Official Video) [Remastered in 4K] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djV11Xbc914
It still doesn’t end there. Remember it was 1985! Computers were just being used. In order for this video to be produced, each frame was hand drawn by a person, which took close to 6 months to produce.
Here is some video clip information:
The music video for the song, mixing rotoscopic animation and filmed scenes, won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 1986 . It is directed by Steve Barron . We see a young woman in a cafe, played by Bunty Bailey , reading a comic book . From this comes a hand, which encourages the reader to dive; she accepts and finds herself projected into the world of comics she was reading. A musician accompanies her then she returns to reality.
The video clip reached one billion views on YouTube on February 17, 2020.
Now that the video is on YouTube, I am able to watch it all the time and over and over again. It wasn’t like that in 1985. Then, the video was only available when it was being played on TV.
When this song came on the radio, I sung every word of it, loudly! Although, I could never reach the high note, E5, Harket's voice reaches a falsetto and hits the song's highest note at the end.
We all tried to reach the note, but couldn’t.
Now that in 2021, computers are part of just about everything we do, my appreciation for the song and video is even greater. So many creative minds came together to make this incredible sound and visual.
What about The Wizard of Oz, created in 1939? No computers used in this film. If you haven’t seen this film, treat yourself to a glorious journey of brilliant film making.
What about the movies, The 10 Commandments (1956) and Ben-Hur (1959)? Both epic films created without the use of computers. There are so many more films and videos which were created without the use of or minimally used computers.
So… Its 1:30 a.m. and I’ve got my 80’s vibe on. I’ve watch the Take On Me original video 10 times, at least. I’m trying to pick up every detail. So, I play it, stop it, play it, stop it to pick up the drawing detailing.
That’s when I stumble upon a recent “Unplugged” version of the song. Here you see the lead singer Morton Harket as a grown man singing one of the purest versions of the song.
A-ha – Take On Me (Live From MTV Unplugged)
It’s a treat!
There are videos about the creation of the song, creation of the video, and legacy to also view.
My appreciation for all things creative usually comes to me very late at night, when it’s quiet and still and I can hear my thoughts better.
Here’s a sampling:
Take On Me - Lyrics
Talking away
I don't know what
What to say
I'll say it anyway
Today is another day to find you
Shying away
Oh, I'll be coming for your love, okay?
Take On Me (Take On Me)
Take me on (Take On Me)
I'll be gone
In a day or two
It feels so good to reconnect with this exciting time of my youth. Go there! It’s refreshing, enchanting, and your level of appreciation for the creation will be what guides the glory.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.