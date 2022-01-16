Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Stay in Your Lane

It’s so very important to surround yourself with brilliant, creative, funny, loving, wonderful friends. I am very lucky in that I have an AMAZING group of fabulous friends. Recently, my incredibly smart entrepreneur friend Sally gave me a GIANT piece of advice. She told me to “Stay in Your Lane”.
For years, I have been complaining to her about something that’s very broken, and I know I can fix it, but I would need to be intrusive in order to do so. I’ve been complaining about this for way too long. I keep saying, “I know how to fix this, just let me do it!” It was becoming so frustrating for me to see the constant issues.
Her advice has always been the same. You can’t fix the world, so stay in your lane.
She was right.
I did reach out to help in an intrusive way and I nearly got ran over!
That’s not all the great advice she has given me. She’s also suggested that, we all need to live by our own decisions. Personally, I need Sally as a great reminder to clear the path in my mind, stay in my lane, and live by my decisions. Gosh, she’s brilliant!
At times, I feel like Super Hero Sue. I can help everyone and solve all the problems. I wake with those intentions to tackle the world and help those who need. The truth is I cannot make decisions for anyone but myself. I can lightly suggest, but even that might be stepping out of my lane.
The New-Sue… I’m going to stay in my lane from now on… I think this is a very safe place to live. Everyone knows I am available to help, but I can’t fix everything, even though Super Hero Sue wants to.
Here’s a little background story about Sally and Sue.
Sally’s Mother, Ruthe, and my Mother Noonie went to summer camp together. In the 1940’s, they met at Camp Arowhon, located in Algonquin Park, Ontario. Algonquin Park is the Canadian mecca for canoeing, camping and art. The area was also made famous by the artist, Tom Thomson, who painted the magnificent landscapes depicting trees, skies, lakes, and rivers.
Tom Thomson’s art, life and death are so interesting. I welcome you to read more about him. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_and_legacy_of_Tom_Thomson
Getting back to the girls…
Noonie and Ruthe were young girls when they first met. Ruthe was tall, artistic, a lover of the arts who played the piano and belted out show tunes like no one else. Tomboy Beatnik Noonie was short, athletic, and lived for everything canoeing and camping. What was it that brought these two extremely opposite girls together?
They both have a devilish playful side. “No one’s bras were safe from the flagpole!” states Noonie.
For years the girls would meet in their favourite place in the world, Camp Arowhon. They had the best summers of their lives together.
As they became adults with children, Ruthe moved to Toronto. Now, it became more difficult to see each other.
So, they decided to meet once a year in another one of their favourite places, Ogunquit Maine. That’s how I met Sally. We are both second born in our families and close in age. We both have a naughty, devilish playful side. Although, I think I’m more off the rails than she is. But, Sally is definitely much smarter than me. I learn so much from her, it’s not really fair.
As a kid, when I was in the car going to Ogunquit with my family, all I could think about was seeing Sally and doing everything together for days and days. Once there, we spent all day and night together doing what kids do. There was so much freedom of movement in Ogunquit, we went everywhere safely.
Just a few years ago, we went to Ogunquit together for a couple of days. We ran, ate, played in the sand, and pledged an allegiance to our friendship.
“I do declare that I will forever and ever be your friend until the day I leave this world, said in the witness of dearly beloved Frederick the Blind Crosser.”’
Our beloved friendship is the exact extension of our mother’s. Looking back, I can’t imagine how fabulous it would have been to go to summer camp with Sally. But, we can only go forward and learn from the past.
So, I’m sure you have friends who give you constructive advice which you sometimes accept or chose to ignore.
For me, when a dear friend who’s known me my whole life says to stay in your lane, you stay there. That’s sound advice.
And… I couldn’t keep this to myself. I needed to share it with you.
Since applying this advice, I have relaxed my frustrations and accepted the limitations. I have avoided confrontations and respected other’s decisions even when I disagree within my thoughts. I have not entirely looked the other way, I’m just accepting and at peace that I can’t fix it all.
Even if I can fix it, I won’t because it’s not in my lane. Super Hero Sue, you will just fly into another space
It’s feels a lot better to be Living in My Lane.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
